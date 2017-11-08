Trending

Politicians React to Las Vegas Terrorist Attack

Politicians from the U.S. and across the world are reacting to Sunday’s Las Vegas terrorist attack that left 50 people dead and injured at least 400 people.

The mass shooting took place late Sunday night during a Jason Aldean concert at a country music festival on the strip. The shooter, identified as 64-year-old Las Vegas local Stephen Paddock, was found dead in a hotel room at the Mandalay Bay Resort.

The Islamic State (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack, saying Paddock converted to Islam months ago, according to an Associated Press report. His conversion to Islam has yet to be substantiated and senior U.S. officials say there is no evidence Paddock was connected to the militant group.

The act of domestic terrorism has been labeled as the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

President Donald Trump gave his “warmest condolences and sympathies” to the victims and their families via Twitter hours after the attack, and now other politicians and world leaders are reacting to the tragedy.

Vice President Mike Pence

Vice President Mike Pence issued statements to Twitter, saying he and his wife were praying for the victims of the shooting. He also thanked first responders.

First Lady Melania Trump

First Lady Melania Trump tweeted her “heart and prayers” to the victims and those affected.

Former President Barack Obama

Former President Barack Obama let victims know that he and former First Lady Michelle Obama are thinking of victims.

Former President Bill Clinton

Former President Bill Clinton said the shooting “should be unimaginable” in the United States.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

Former Secretary of State and 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton shared her grief with the victims of the shooting.

Nevada lawmakers

Nevada lawmakers, including the state’s governor and senators, expressed their sympathies.

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval called the shooting a “tragic & heinous act of violence” and offered his prayers.

Republican Sen. Dean Heller expressed his sympathies and thanked first responders.

Nevada’s Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto offered prayers to the victims.

Former Arizona Rep. Gabby Giffords, who was shot in the head during a 2011 mass shooting, said that “no person should endure the horror Las Vegas experienced last night.” 

Trump Administration Advisor Ivanka Trump

Trump’s eldest daughter and administration advisor Ivanka Trump shared her condolences.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions

AG Jeff Sessions shared a statement offering prayers to victims and families and thanks to first responders.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio

Republican Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, whose state suffered a massive shooting in an Orlando nightclub earlier this year, tweeted his prayers.

Other world leaders

World leaders from foreign countries offered words of support for Las Vegas and the victims.

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau mentioned the “friendship” between Canada and Las Vegas.

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May called the attack “appalling.”

