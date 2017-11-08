Politicians React to Las Vegas Terrorist Attack

Politicians from the U.S. and across the world are reacting to Sunday’s Las Vegas terrorist attack that left 50 people dead and injured at least 400 people.

The mass shooting took place late Sunday night during a Jason Aldean concert at a country music festival on the strip. The shooter, identified as 64-year-old Las Vegas local Stephen Paddock, was found dead in a hotel room at the Mandalay Bay Resort.

The Islamic State (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack, saying Paddock converted to Islam months ago, according to an Associated Press report. His conversion to Islam has yet to be substantiated and senior U.S. officials say there is no evidence Paddock was connected to the militant group.

The act of domestic terrorism has been labeled as the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

President Donald Trump gave his “warmest condolences and sympathies” to the victims and their families via Twitter hours after the attack, and now other politicians and world leaders are reacting to the tragedy.

My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017

Vice President Mike Pence

Vice President Mike Pence issued statements to Twitter, saying he and his wife were praying for the victims of the shooting. He also thanked first responders.

To victims, families & loved ones affected by this senseless violence in Las Vegas, Karen & I are praying for you & offering our love… — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 2, 2017

…The hearts & prayers of the American people are with you. You have our condolences and sympathies. — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 2, 2017

To the courageous first responders, thank you for your acts of bravery. — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 2, 2017

First Lady Melania Trump

My heart and prayers goes out to victims, families & loved ones! #PrayForLasVegas — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2017

First Lady Melania Trump tweeted her “heart and prayers” to the victims and those affected.

Former President Barack Obama

Former President Barack Obama let victims know that he and former First Lady Michelle Obama are thinking of victims.

Michelle & I are praying for the victims in Las Vegas. Our thoughts are with their families & everyone enduring another senseless tragedy. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 2, 2017

Former President Bill Clinton

Former President Bill Clinton said the shooting “should be unimaginable” in the United States.

Thinking of the victims and responders in Las Vegas. This should be unimaginable in America. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) October 2, 2017

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

Former Secretary of State and 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton shared her grief with the victims of the shooting.

Las Vegas, we are grieving with you—the victims, those who lost loved ones, the responders, & all affected by this cold-blooded massacre. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 2, 2017

Nevada lawmakers

Nevada lawmakers, including the state’s governor and senators, expressed their sympathies.

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval called the shooting a “tragic & heinous act of violence” and offered his prayers.

A tragic & heinous act of violence has shaken the #Nevada family. Our prayers are w/ the victims & all affected by this act of cowardice. — Governor Sandoval (@GovSandoval) October 2, 2017

Republican Sen. Dean Heller expressed his sympathies and thanked first responders.

Senseless, horrifying act of violence in Las Vegas tonight. Praying for all the victims & those impacted by the tragedy. — Dean Heller (@SenDeanHeller) October 2, 2017

Thankful for police and first-responders on the scene. — Dean Heller (@SenDeanHeller) October 2, 2017

Nevada’s Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto offered prayers to the victims.

Praying for all those affected by this senseless tragedy. Thank you to all the first responders. I will continue to monitor the situation. — Senator Cortez Masto (@SenCortezMasto) October 2, 2017

Former Arizona Rep. Gabby Giffords, who was shot in the head during a 2011 mass shooting, said that “no person should endure the horror Las Vegas experienced last night.”

Heartbroken by the scene our nation is waking up to this morning. No person should endure the horror Las Vegas experienced last night. — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) October 2, 2017

Trump Administration Advisor Ivanka Trump

Trump’s eldest daughter and administration advisor Ivanka Trump shared her condolences.

1:2 America woke up this morning to the horrific news of a devastating mass shooting in Las Vegas. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 2, 2017

2:2 Our collective hearts are breaking for the victims and their families. ❤️ #lasVegas — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 2, 2017

Attorney General Jeff Sessions

AG Jeff Sessions shared a statement offering prayers to victims and families and thanks to first responders.

JUST IN: AG Sessions on Vegas shooting: “To the many families whose lives have been changed forever…we offer you our prayers.” pic.twitter.com/UUG1JbgiTu — ABC News (@ABC) October 2, 2017

Florida Senator Marco Rubio

Republican Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, whose state suffered a massive shooting in an Orlando nightclub earlier this year, tweeted his prayers.

I’m praying for all the victims, their families, and our first responders in the #LasVegas #MandalayBay shooting. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) October 2, 2017

Other world leaders

World leaders from foreign countries offered words of support for Las Vegas and the victims.

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau mentioned the “friendship” between Canada and Las Vegas.

Words fail this morning. The friendship & support of Canadians is with the victims in Las Vegas & the people of the US. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 2, 2017

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May called the attack “appalling.”