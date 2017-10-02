Photos From Route 91 Shooting Show Humanity Among Chaos

During the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, a gunman opened fire on the crowd of more than 22,000 people. The images that have surfaced from the horrific incident illustrate both the chaos and the bravery of those who worked to help others find safety.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The shooting, which is being described as the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, took place at the Mandalay Bay Resort. On Sunday night, the gunman burst the window of his room on the 32nd floor and proceeded to fire onto the crowd for nearly five minutes.

Initially, concertgoers thought that the loud popping sounds were part of country music star Jason Aldean’s set.

Lindsay Padgett, who was in attendance at the concert, opened up to ABC News about the confusion when the gunshots were first fired.

“We just heard popping sounds and saw sparks going off of the stage, so at first we thought it was maybe electrical or part of the show, then we thought maybe it was fireworks,” Padgett said. “Then everyone starts yelling, ‘Get on the ground, get on the ground.’”

Like many others, Padgett and her fiancé helped transport victims to the hospital. They were able to transport those in need of help in her fiancé’s truck.

Photos from the scene show people lying on top of their loved ones in order to cover them from the gunfire. Other images show the first responders rushing in to save as many lives as possible with the help of brave civilians who helped others escape to safety.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said on Monday morning that the latest count revealed that 58 people were killed with more than 515 being injured.

After the shooting, the Mandalay Bay resort delivered a statement to address the situation.

“This evening there was a tragic active shooter situation at the south end of the Las Vegas Strip. Law enforcement and emergency personnel responded quickly to the incident and secured the scene. Law enforcement requested that we put hotels in the vicinity on lockdown to ensure guest safety. We will provide more information as it becomes available,” the statement read.

The Las Vegas Police Department have identified the suspected gunman as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock. He reportedly died of a self-inflicted gunshot before the police entered his room.

If you are looking for a loved one in the Las Vegas area, you can call 866-535-5654.