Las Vegas Mayor Gives Emotional Statement at Press Conference

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman held a press conference following the tragic events that took place on Sunday night.

After the deadly shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, Goodman shared her thoughts on the matter and praised first responders for their help.

She thanked “our first responders, our phenomenal law enforcement and those who responded so quickly to saving lives even though we lost so many.”

“What has come about is beyond heartbreaking,” Goodman said after speaking about all the people who traveled across the country to attend this music festival.

She continued, “We know that the lives of so many, families, friends and all of us that call Las Vegas home are forever different.”

Goodman says the city has been “preparing always for a time” that would be hard on them and Nevada, but she knows “we have the resilience to move forward.”

“It’s been a time that singularly is so painful for all of us,” she shares.