Las Vegas Shooting Victims Facing Large Medical Bills

Hundreds of people were injured during the mass shooting in Las Vegas last Sunday when Stephen Paddock opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest music festival, and the resulting medical bills will likely be a staggering figure.

Ted Miller, a researcher with the Pacific Institute for Research and Evaluation, told Newsweek that medical bills for the victims could total $600 million, calling the cost “beyond staggering.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Over 500 people were injured in the attack and 58 were killed, and the estimate includes factors like medical care, loss of work, physical therapy, police work, employer costs and quality of life.

Miller notes that the estimate is conservative, and injuries include more than simply gunshot wounds as many people fell or were hurt trying to escape the attack.

Along with the physically injured, Miller opined that many survivors may also seek mental health care as well.

“Indeed, many, many people who were not physically injured will be seeing a therapist, perhaps haunted by PTSD,” he said.

Nearly $10 million has been raised for the victims in a GoFundMe fundraiser organized by Las Vegas Clark County Commission Chair Steve Sisolak.

“Funds will be used to provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of the horrific Las Vegas mass shooting,” Sisolak said according to news.com.au.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com