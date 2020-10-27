Krispy Kreme Giving Away Free Donuts and 'I Voted' Stickers on Election Day

✖

If the stress of the 2020 presidential race is weighing on you, Krispy Kreme is here to make Election Day a little sweeter. As voters head to the polls on Nov. 3 to cast their ballots, the beloved donut chain will be handing out free donuts and "I Voted" stickers as an incentive to get out and vote.

The chain announced the Election Day 2020 freebie on Tuesday. All customers headed to participating locations on Election Day, November 3, will receive a complimentary original glazed donut. No purchase is necessary. Krispy Kreme is also encouraging customers to show their pride by handing out free "I Voted" stickers, which they said is "a badge of pride for any voter are more difficult to attain due to the increase in people voting by mail and pandemic-related health precautions being taken at polling places throughout the country."

"If you're out and about on Election Day, we want to thank you by giving you a free Original Glazed doughnut," Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme, said in a press release announcing the deal. "And if you didn't get your 'I Voted' sticker because you voted before election day, we’ve got you covered there too."

The chain is encouraging customers who stop by on Election Day to show how they’re enjoy their freebie and their civic pride by using the "[Krispy Kreme]" hashtag and tagging the chain in their posts. The "I Voted" stickers are available while supplies last, with the free donut deal only available at participating locations nationwide.

Of course, this is likely the first of many Election Day deals to come in the lead up to Nov. 3, with car rental company Hertz having previously announced its "Drive the Vote" promo, which allows customers one free day when they pick up their car on either Nov. 2 or 3 and complete at least a two-day rental. The promotion is available at thousands of Hertz neighborhood locations across the country. Lyft, meanwhile, is offering 50% off one ride up to $10 to any polling location or dropbox, with Uber offering a similar offer under its "Get Out the Vote" initiative, according to The Points Guy.

The 2020 election has already proven to be a tense one. On the Republican ticket, President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are up for reelection. Former Vice President Joe Biden is running for president on the Democratic ticket with California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate.