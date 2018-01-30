Krispy Kreme Fans Choose to Graze Lemon Glaze as New Donut Flavor

With nearly two million votes cast, Americans have chosen the next limited edition glazed pastry to hit Krispy Kreme stores.

On Jan. 25, Krispy Kreme announced the winner of the online vote for the donut company’s next limited-edition glazed donut flavor, with lemon beating out blueberry, maple and caramel to rise as the victor.

“Winner, winner, doughnut dinner. Let the lemon cravings begin (US/CAN) this spring,” Krispy Kreme’s official Twitter account tweeted.

Voting for the newest flavor began on Jan. 18 and ran through Jan. 22, with fans of the donut chain asked to pick between lemon, blueberry, maple, and caramel. At completion, the competition had raked in almost two million votes, according to Travel and Leisure, with lemon taking 36% of those votes. Caramel was the runner up with 26% of the votes, while blueberry scraped up 20% and maple earned 18%.

News of the victor has drawn praise from lemon-lovers, who are eager to get their hands on the new flavor.

OOOOOOH MY GOSH! THIS is my favorite flavor! Even though I will have to travel 89 miles to OKC to get these donuts, It’s so worth it! — Venus G (@venusmenifee) January 25, 2018

One fan even suggested a tagline for the new flavor.

Thank you, tag line could be “Taste the sunshine” 🌞 — Jamie Youngblood (@jyorks11) January 25, 2018

Yes That was my vote!!! 🍋🍋🍋 pic.twitter.com/PitCRUP1w2 — Karah Bagley (@kbagley1978) January 25, 2018



But not everyone was happy with the results.

“I’m exercising my constitutional right to demand a recount,” an avid blueberry fan tweeted.

Just plain wrong! I’m exercising my constitutional right to demand a recount!! #blueberry — Sherrie Whaley (@sherriewhaley) January 25, 2018

While lemon may have been the clear winner, Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Jackie Woodward offered a glimpse of hope for fans of the other flavors.

“Lemon won the vote, but we can’t glaze over the fact that the other three flavors all received a lot of support, even beyond the vote,” she said. “While the polls are closed, our minds are not.”

For those dying to sink their teeth into the limited-edition Krispy Kreme addition, donut creators are beginning work on creating the new flavor, which will be available in stores nationwide sometime this spring.