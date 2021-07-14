Limited Edition Kraft Mac and Cheese Ice Cream Releases in Stores and Social Media Has Thoughts

Kraft has released a mac and cheese flavored ice cream in stores, and social media has some thoughts about the whole situation. The limited-edition frozen treat is a part of a partnership that Kraft has done with the Van Leeuwen Ice Cream company, and is part of the company's National Mac And Cheese Day offering. Right now, foodies can grab a small tub of the Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Ice Cream from Van Leeuwen's website, or search for it at a grocery store in their area.

"Nothing makes us happier than this Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Ice Cream. If this reminds you of the ice cream you grew up with, you might be out of your mind," Van Leeuwen writes in its description of the item. "If this reminds you of the comforting bowl of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese you grew up with, you’re getting warmer. Because did we make this ice cream with that buttery, sweet iconic cheese? You bet." The news has many people scratching their noodle, wondering about the bizarre pairing of mac and cheese and ice cream. Scroll down to see what they are saying and let us know if you'll be trying the Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Ice Cream.