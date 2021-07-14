Limited Edition Kraft Mac and Cheese Ice Cream Releases in Stores and Social Media Has Thoughts
Kraft has released a mac and cheese flavored ice cream in stores, and social media has some thoughts about the whole situation. The limited-edition frozen treat is a part of a partnership that Kraft has done with the Van Leeuwen Ice Cream company, and is part of the company's National Mac And Cheese Day offering. Right now, foodies can grab a small tub of the Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Ice Cream from Van Leeuwen's website, or search for it at a grocery store in their area.
"Nothing makes us happier than this Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Ice Cream. If this reminds you of the ice cream you grew up with, you might be out of your mind," Van Leeuwen writes in its description of the item. "If this reminds you of the comforting bowl of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese you grew up with, you’re getting warmer. Because did we make this ice cream with that buttery, sweet iconic cheese? You bet." The news has many people scratching their noodle, wondering about the bizarre pairing of mac and cheese and ice cream. Scroll down to see what they are saying and let us know if you'll be trying the Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Ice Cream.
"I really hope this is a joke," one person quipped in the comments on Kraft's Instagram post about the mac and cheese ice cream.
Wowww… Whaaaaatttttt is this?!!— Nicole (@NicoleAsh0703) July 14, 2021
"I'm sorry but this crossed the line," someone else joked.
July 13, 2021
"Just [because] we can does not mean we should," quipped another Instagram user.
this one i am curious about as cheese ice cream is not unusual outside the US — plus Persian bastani (so rich it comes close to cheese) is ripped off by so many cultures & we are never loud enough about it lol. they do interesting tricks w/coloring & flavors at VL, i would try!— porochista khakpour (@PKhakpour) July 13, 2021
"This feels illegal," one person commented.
That looks bomb, IMO— Zack Morris (@ZackMorris82) July 14, 2021
"Who's responsible for this," someone demanded to know.
I just sampled it. It tastes fine. It’s just cold Kraft cheese. Filipinos have had “keso” ice cream since forever and it’s so much better. pic.twitter.com/WTxeTYXvC0— Marcus F Benigno (@mfbenigno) July 14, 2021
"Haha… April fools passed a while ago guys," one other user wrote.
"This is either the greatest thing to ever happen or will unleash the end of days!" a final commenter added.