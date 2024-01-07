Meghan Markle Reportedly 'Wants Answers' Over King Charles' Rule Changes Toward Her and Prince Harry

The Suits alum is well aware of those reports that he made the changes against the late queen's wishes.

Meghan Markle is once again at the center of rumors surrounding her relationship with The Royal Family. The former Suits star is reportedly not happy with the different "rules" that have been placed on her and husband Prince Harry.

According to the New York Post, Royal expert Neil Sean says that Markle has been "demanding" answers from Charles and has even tried to set up a meeting with the monarch. "She tried to set up a meeting with him, she sent him a letter and wanted a one-to-one to explain exactly the problems she's encountered ever since becoming a member of the British monarchy," the expert says.

The expert claims Markle wants to know why she and Harry are scrutinized for their interviews and projects, while others like Sarah Ferguson seem to skirt by without issues. That said, Ferguson used to be top fodder for tabloids too, so she has that experience, too.

"The thing that really riles Meghan is that Fergie pops up on things like the ITV daytime show 'This Morning,' 'Loose Women' and billing herself as the Duchess of York, selling books and possibly doing adverts all under the Royal Family," the expert says. "Meghan and Harry seemingly don't understand why it's a different rule for her." Ferguson was married to Prince Andrew until their separation in 1992 and divorced in 1996.

Where things seem to go awry is where Markle and Harry might be poised to make a return to the Royal Family in a full-time capacity. But there is a sticking point that is not related to anybody's personal feelings. "I think it's possible that Meghan could return but I think she would physically have to live in England and she would have to, very quietly, start to do the things that the royal family does best," Royal expert Tom Quinn told Daily Express at the end of 2023. "I don't think she could come back if she wants an apology or if she wants the royal family to completely change. They just can't do it, I just don't think they will."