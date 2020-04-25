Kim Kardashian's Tweet About Kim Jong-un Amid Reported Death Reports Prompt Spirited Response From Social Media

On Saturday, reports began to emerge claiming that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had passed away, and everyone wanted the definitive answer — including reality star Kim Kardashian. She took to Twitter looking for "the gossip about" Kim, to fans' surprise. Many chimed in with jokes about Kardashian's relationship with breaking world news.

Kardashian retweeted a post from TV star Roxy Sowlaty on Saturday, which read: "Dying to know the gossip about Kim Jun un." "SAME," Kardashian added, and within minutes fans were giving their replies. A few directed her to the concrete reports that were available, which were few and far between. According to a report by The International Business Times, Chinese news media is reporting that Kim died in a botched heart surgery.

The report cites a "very solid source," and has been shared all over the Chinese social media app Weibo — even by producers for the Hong Kong Satellite Television network (HKSTV). It claims that Kim was meant to get a stent put in for his circulation, but that the surgeon operating on him was nervous, causing their hands to shake and the surgery to fail.

Still, this report contradicts others, such as the Japanese magazine Shukan Gendai's claim that Kim is in a "vegetative state" but is still alive. So far, the North Korean state-run media outlet KCNA has not commented, so until then it will be all but impossible to confirm or deny any stories circulating.

Clearly, the uncertainty is getting to everyone — including Kim Kardashian. Here is what social media has to say about Kardashian's curiosity about Kim Jong-un.