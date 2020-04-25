Kim Kardashian's Tweet About Kim Jong-un Amid Reported Death Reports Prompt Spirited Response From Social Media
On Saturday, reports began to emerge claiming that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had passed away, and everyone wanted the definitive answer — including reality star Kim Kardashian. She took to Twitter looking for "the gossip about" Kim, to fans' surprise. Many chimed in with jokes about Kardashian's relationship with breaking world news.
Kardashian retweeted a post from TV star Roxy Sowlaty on Saturday, which read: "Dying to know the gossip about Kim Jun un." "SAME," Kardashian added, and within minutes fans were giving their replies. A few directed her to the concrete reports that were available, which were few and far between. According to a report by The International Business Times, Chinese news media is reporting that Kim died in a botched heart surgery.
April 25, 2020
The report cites a "very solid source," and has been shared all over the Chinese social media app Weibo — even by producers for the Hong Kong Satellite Television network (HKSTV). It claims that Kim was meant to get a stent put in for his circulation, but that the surgeon operating on him was nervous, causing their hands to shake and the surgery to fail.
Still, this report contradicts others, such as the Japanese magazine Shukan Gendai's claim that Kim is in a "vegetative state" but is still alive. So far, the North Korean state-run media outlet KCNA has not commented, so until then it will be all but impossible to confirm or deny any stories circulating.
Clearly, the uncertainty is getting to everyone — including Kim Kardashian. Here is what social media has to say about Kardashian's curiosity about Kim Jong-un.
'Nosey'
U do always say in #Kuwtk that you nosey lol...— Lari micks 🇿🇦 (@LariMicks) April 25, 2020
April 25, 2020
'Deets'
He’s deed Kim message me for the deets— Ali Miller (@AliMiller1992) April 25, 2020
KUWTK Quotes
summary pic.twitter.com/WL87NXm2EP— 2.718281828459... 🇲🇹🇸🇪🇧🇬🇩🇪🇨🇭 (@Earl___________) April 25, 2020
Discuss
Chat with us sis!— 𝕜𝕖𝕝𝕤 💍 (@itsKELSEYtho) April 25, 2020
Laughing
lmao kimberly— tâm 🐻 (@essesusersai) April 25, 2020
Kim got jokes today 😂😂😂— Wacki Tobaki (@MickeyA110) April 25, 2020
Impact
What would be the difference? It’s still gonna be the same.— nobody (@spicynobody) April 25, 2020
'Same'
April 25, 2020
So Is he alive or dead or what's the deal????— DJ SALAM WRECK (@SalamWreck) April 25, 2020