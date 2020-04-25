Kim Jong Un: Social Media Sounds off After North Korean Dictator's Reported Death
Unconfirmed reports out of North Korea on Saturday claimed that the country's leader, Kim Jong-un, is dead at the age of 36. The story got a strong response online from people all over the world, including the U.S. Kim's continued absence from public events has speculation growing more and more.
On Friday, the Japanese magazine Shukan Gendai reported that Kim was in a "vegitative state" after undergoing a heart surgery on April 12, according to a report by The New York Post. However, on Saturday, the broadcast network Hong Kong Satellite Television (HKSTV) followed that up with a report that Kim has passed away. The report cited a "very solid source" on the story, which has begun circulating on social media as well.
The International Business Times reports that the Chinese messaging app Weibo is full of reports that Kim has died. Additionally, another unconfirmed report cites a senior member of the Communist Party of China, saying that Kim passed away due to complications with his heart surgery. The source claims that a surgeon was attempting to give Kim a stent, but that their hands were shaking so badly that the whole operation went wrong.
So far, these reports remain unconfirmed, and are being shared cautiously by those outside of North Korea. Given North Korea's strict control of all media passing in and out of the country, there is no telling when — if ever — reliable evidence of Kim's passing will surface.
In the meantime, "Kim Jong Un Dead" is now a trending topic on Twitter in the U.S. Social media is full of commentary on the North Korean ruler's life and rumors of his early passing. Here is what the world has to say about Kim Jong Un's reported passing.
Confident Reports
North Korea Dictator Kim Jong-un has reportedly died, aged 36, following complications with heart surgery. pic.twitter.com/ogIpyPTxiU— Luke Addis (@mrlkdds) April 25, 2020
Shijian Xingzou, who is the Vice director of HKSTV Hong Kong Satellite Television, and other sources are leading on it.— Luke Addis (@mrlkdds) April 25, 2020
Kim Jong Un is reportedly at least brain dead, possibly dead, and his sister is poised to be the first female leader of North Korea. Wild.— Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) April 25, 2020
Uncertainty
When you’re reading through #KIMJONGUNDEAD trying to figure out if he’s dead or not... pic.twitter.com/xPnNjkW48g— TGK (@TGK24020678) April 25, 2020
The internet trying to figure out whether or not Kim Jong Un is dead. #KIMJONGUNDEAD pic.twitter.com/dBBCFdqXyP— Plaine Blaine (@PlaineBlaine) April 25, 2020
Shock
North Korean surgeons when they hear the flatline #KIMJONGUNDEAD pic.twitter.com/qkv6lIAlzS— Duck Swaggins (@EatMyAxee) April 25, 2020
The whole hospital after Kim Jong Un stopped responding...#KIMJONGUNDEAD pic.twitter.com/ifAB1WyS5K— Thefuturemind (@TheFutureDNIM) April 25, 2020
'The Interview'
Accomplished their mission. They have done it.#KIMJONGUNDEAD pic.twitter.com/xg78Qq3r6D— Saptarshi । সপ্তর্ষি (@Saptarshidas02) April 25, 2020
Friendship with President Donald Trump
“Everything he touches dies” #KIMJONGUNDEAD pic.twitter.com/HxRl3xnXNp— Mike Reyes (@SonOfImpeach) April 25, 2020
To be fair, we know exactly as much about Kim Jong Un’s health as we do trumps— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) April 25, 2020
Disbelief
North Korea hearing the news about Kim Jong Un #KimJongUnDead pic.twitter.com/nyt5AIQx0m— Kyle Evison (@kyleevison) April 25, 2020
Kim Jong Un completely fine and reading all these tweets about himself: #KIMJONGUNDEAD pic.twitter.com/qGC5Q1QTHY— Faye Altoft (@fayealtoft_) April 25, 2020
Successor
Kim Jong Un’s sister preparing to take over after he was pronounced brain dead #KIMJONGUNDEAD pic.twitter.com/Yv8LIWiL1Q— przemekg17 (@przemekg17) April 25, 2020
Caution
Me making sure Kim Jong Un is dead before I make a joke about him pic.twitter.com/Sl5WqcIP9B— kyle/Free agent nba fan (@knicks_tape99) April 25, 2020
Contradictory Reports
Some reports circulating that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is dead following a botched heart surgery.
Some reports he is alive but in bad shape, possibly vegetative.
China also just sent a top communist party liaison to advise the nation.#KIMJONGUNDEAD pic.twitter.com/0ybAQ1xkS0— Mike Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) April 25, 2020
Social Media Mayhem
everyone rushing to twitter to see if kim jong un is dead or not ...#KIMJONGUNDEAD pic.twitter.com/To0cjH3HPC— hey luv (@aloh_aluvs) April 25, 2020