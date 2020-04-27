Kim Jong-un: People Divided on Report that North Korea Leader 'Alive and Well'

The status of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is still unknown after reports of his death spread on Saturday. The controversial ruler had reportedly undergone a routine surgery to insert a stent for his heart but reports citing sources from China indicated that the DPRK leader had passed away.

But Sunday saw a report out of South Korea, backed up by U.S. intelligence after the fact, saying that Kim was "alive and well." The tug-of-war between life and death reports has left some throwing their arms in the air to wait for an official word.

That said, it hasn't stopped many from speculating on what happens next for the nation if Kim is truly deceased and a replacement is needed. All signs point to his sister given the lineage, but questions have arisen over the willingness of the patriarchal leadership of the communist nation to follow a woman ruler.

Judging from reactions on social media, many are ready to just throw their arms up in the air and give up on the news. As it stands, it could be the latest prediction about North Korea outside nations have gotten wrong. With that in mind, some are being cautious with the next bit of information that comes out.

