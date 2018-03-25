KFC Debuts New Waffle-Stuffed Double Down

KFC just stepped their game once again.

The fast food chicken restaurant is bringing out its latest creation, the Waffle Double Down, to stores on Monday. Like all double downs, the sandwich features two fried chicken fillets instead of bread, but to really up the ante on this one, KFC Canada is adding a Belgian waffle smothered in Canadian maple aioli sauce.

Canadian outlet The Loop got their hands on the creation prior to its release over the weekend and took to Twitter to share images of the meal.

Unfortunately, the sandwich will only be available in Canada, as it was originally developed in Toronto for a limited time.

The sandwich earned mixed reviews on social media. Some couldn’t believe such a thing existed, while others were mortified that it wasn’t coming to the United States.

What kind of sorcery is this. Canada always gets the nicest things. THE NICEST! @absolutebum https://t.co/EqZuq08IeA — MarchMadnessSZN (@TweezerYEM) March 23, 2018

Pay me enough and I’ll meet you at the border with one. I’ll even throw in a bag of ketchup chips. — Real Good Player (@absolutebum) March 23, 2018

So @kfc_canada brought us the new waffle double down they have coming out next week, and now I don’t need to eat for 12 years 😴 — Elamin Abdelmahmoud (@elamin88) March 21, 2018

I’m not a religious man, but guys, please pray for me. https://t.co/U42XEGTXo7 — ☢️Gorilla Boss☢️ (@Fuggins4u) March 22, 2018

If this doesn’t immediately get memed to death for political satire, I for one will be disappointed in all of us. The Waffle Double Down? It’s PERFECT. https://t.co/Myq86vclT8 — Stephanie Charette (@scribofelidae) March 22, 2018

Still keeping to my New Years diet pic.twitter.com/esSRNA0gFf — Gh00stwriter (@theGh00stwriter) March 23, 2018

I ate the new KFC waffle double down and now I can hear colours — Gary (@NHL_Boss) March 23, 2018

Yall Canadians get a WAFFLE DOUBLE DOWN I’m jealous af — Bulk Butthead™ (@bulkslabhead) March 23, 2018

Because the “Double Down” wasn’t bad enough… let’s add a waffle! 😲 https://t.co/0ZEdaY5DwQ — 105.1 The River (@TheRiver1051) March 23, 2018

