KFC Announces New Menu Change, and Fans Are Split

KFC is revamping its menu in a big way, though the changes aren’t necessarily winning over customers.

The home of finger lickin’ good chicken is making major changes to the menus at its UK and Ireland locations, introducing three new low calorie side dish options, according to The Sun.

For the first time, customers will be able to swap out fries for mashed potatoes made from real potatoes. The dish ticks in at just 110 calories as compared to the 250 calories packed in a side of fries.

Meanwhile, the Southern rice dish, described as “mildly spicy colourful rice with veggies, providing a delicious lower calorie carb option,” packs 210 calories.

The soon-to-be introduced garden salad, “a fresh and crunchy garden salad with sweet corn, tomatoes and buttermilk dressing, that also provides one of your five a day,” boasts just 75 calories.

Even more divisive is the newly launched fruity drinks: watermelon and lime as well as peach and honey sparkling drinks. While nothing outwardly seems wrong with them, fans are disgruntled over the fact that they will replace Pepsi at 40 locations beginning in September.

The changes had many fans taking to social media to voice both their support and disagreement with the healthier options.

“One of many reasons why i now dnt (sic) go to kfc. Removing pepsi is just ridiculous,” one person wrote.

“Fried Chicken mash and gravy is about as good as it get,” another supported the potential mouth-watering meal in their future.

Another person simply reacted to the news with a thumbs down emoji.

Of course, this is far from the first time that the fast food chain has made some major changes to its beloved menu, and it follows on the heels of a similar announcement. Just over a year ago, in May of 2018, the chain announced that it was attempting to save customers some inches around the waist with a new goal of cutting calories by 20 percent by 2025.

The changes entailed in the plan included low or zero calorie carbonated drinks, as well as more lunch and dinner options under the 600 calorie mark, which is in line with Public Health England’s (PHE) campaign that encourages people to aim for a 400 calorie breakfast, a 600 calorie lunch, and a 600 calorie dinner.

The chain also explained at the time that customers would have the option to swap their fries for a healthier side.