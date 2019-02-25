KFC Adds $5 Crispy Colonel Sandwich Fill up Deal for All White Meat Promotion

KFC is helping fans fill up their stomachs with the chain’s mouthwatering chicken.

The popular fried chicken fast food chain announced in a video posted to its website Monday that its beloved $5 Fill Ups menu was getting a little larger with the addition of the Crispy Colonel Sandwich meal.

The sandwich, which features an extra crispy fried chicken filet, pickles, and mayo on a plain toasted bun, ticks in at 460 calories. Ordered as part of the All White Meat $5 Fill Ups menu deal, it comes paired with potato wedges, a chocolate chip cookie, and a medium drink.

“Crunch fun in a bun,” the chain’s description for the menu item reads. “You probably can’t hear me because it’s so crunchy, but the bronze and gold goodness of my Crispy Colonel Sandwich is so tasty and extra crispy I can’t hear myself, either!

The $5 Fill Ups menu features a selection of meals that boast an entree, a drink, several sides, and a dessert — all for just $5.

The $5 Fill Up: Crispy Colonel Sandwich joins a total of five other deals, including the $5 Fill Up: Drumsticks & Thigh, featuring Two pieces of fried chicken, mashed potatoes, and a biscuit; $ 5 Fill Up: Chicken Breast, boasting an 8 oz. chicken breast, mashed potatoes, and a biscuit; $5 Fill Up: 3 Extra Crispy Tenders, with three Extra Crispy™ tenders, dipping sauce, mashed potatoes, and a biscuit, $5 Fill Up: Famous Bowl, boasts the chain’s most beloved menu item that features creamy mashed potatoes, sweet corn and bite-sized chunks of crispy chicken that are layered together then drizzled with home-style gravy and topped with a blend of cheeses; and the $5 Fill Up: Pot Pie, which boasts KFC‘s classic chicken pot pie. All of the meals come with a medium drink and a chocolate chip cookie.

The $5 Fill Up value menu, along with the $20 Fill Up value menu, is currently being advertised nationally by KFC’s new Colonel Sanders “Colonel RoboCop,” voiced by original 1980s RoboCop actor Peter Weller, who has been tasked with defending the fried chicken chain’s secret blend of 11 herbs and spices.

“For decades, fried chicken fans have tried and failed to recreate the distinctive, sought-after taste of the Colonel’s secret recipe,” KFC chief marketing officer Andrea Zahumensky said in a press release. “So more than 30 years after his debut, we commissioned RoboCop with a new directive — to act as protector and preserve a copy of our secret recipe by transporting it to a nuclear proof location.

“Now, if you happen to survive the apocalypse, you can still enjoy Kentucky Fried Chicken,” Zahumensky added. “Makes perfect sense, right?”

Colonel RoboCop marks the latest in the chain’s series of Colonel Sanders stand-ins, and follows in the likes of Reba McEntire’s Reba-McEntire-themed Colonel, Billy Zane’s “Georgia Gold”-themed Colonel, and Game of Throne star Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson’s “The Mountain”-themed Colonel Sanders.