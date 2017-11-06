Man Shot, Killed In Front of Wife Nine Days After Their Wedding

A Kentucky man was killed Sunday night while on a walk with his wife, whom he married only nine days earlier.

Jason Spencer and his wife Andrea were walking home from a relative’s house in the Cherokee Triangle neighborhood of Louisville around 8 p.m. when they came across two individuals, the Courier-Journal reports.

An altercation police believe to be a robbery led one suspect to shoot a gun at Spencer, who sustained a fatal wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. His wife watched the altercation but was unharmed.

When neighbors crowded around the scene around 9 p.m., some said they heard up to five or six shots ring out.

Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy as one suspect of the shooting, police spokesman Dwight Mitchell told the Courier-Journal on Monday. The boy was also shot, but it is unclear when he sustained the injury and where he took the bullet.

A second suspect has not been located.

Spencer, 30, and his wife were married in Louisville on Oct. 27, nine days before he was killed. The couple had just returned from their honeymoon trip to Disney Land.

Spencer, who worked as a social media manager, was also well known in the Louisville area as the man behind popular satirical Twitter account @LouisvilleHumor. Since creating the account in 2012, the parody account outlining life in the Kentucky city had grown to nearly 15,000 followers. He tweeted from the account just two hours before his death.

Spencer’s death has led family and friends to share photos and memories of his life on social media.

“Jason walked through life with eyes, heart & arms wide open,” one friend and co-worker wrote. “Anyone who knows Jason knows he truly knew how to LIVE, unabashedly. Though he was giddy just about every day, he was torn from us at the absolute happiest time of his life.”