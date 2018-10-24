Kentucky Kroger Shooting Leaves 2 Dead, Police Say

The tragic shooting at a Kentucky Kroger grocery store has reportedly left two people dead, according to local law enforcement.

The Associated Press reports that police have confirmed the death toll of the violent crime that took place just miles from Louisville, Kentucky.

Videos by PopCulture.com

One person was found dead inside the store, and the other was found outside. Initial reports claimed that multiple people had been shot, but there was no word on how many.

BREAKING: Police: 2 people killed in shooting at Kroger grocery store on outskirts of Louisville, Kentucky. — The Associated Press (@AP) October 24, 2018

An EMT who was present at the time of the shooting told journalists that he saw two men shooting at each other and that a woman was struck by one of their bullets.

He stated that he ran to help the woman, but realized when he tried to perform CPR on her that it was too late.

Just talked to a man who is an EMT and was shopping and he saw two people shooting at each other and says an elderly woman was caught in the crossfire . He tried to do CPR on her, but says she died. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/H9SNqBVq7I — Valerie Chinn WDRB (@ValerieChinn) October 24, 2018

It had also been reported that one suspect has been detained by police.

No word on if they are seeking the second gunman that the EMT witness mentioned, but its’ also possible that the second gunman was acting in self-defense.

Per the EMT’s account, the body found outside the store belonged to the woman he attempted to help.

At this time, there does not appear to be any word on the identity of either of the victims.

Kroger has since responded to the shooting, releasing a statement shorty after it was reported by news outlets.

“We are shocked and saddened by the shooting incident that occurred around 2:30 p.m. today,” Kroger’s statement said. “Thanks to the quick response of the local police department, the suspect was apprehended and our store is now secure.”