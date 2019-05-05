Kentucky Derby: President Donald Trump Rips Maximum Security’s Disqualification

President Donald Trump is not happy about the controversial ruling to overturn Maximum Security’s Kentucky Derby win.

Despite clearly finishing the race first, officials chose to disqualify Maximum Security due to interference with another horse. Second-place finisher Country House was crowned the new winner.

Trump scoffed at the decision and chose to vent his frustrations on Twitter. The POTUS thought it was a bad decision to flip the script. He attributed the alleged interference to the raining conditions on the track and perceived “political correctness.”

The Kentuky Derby decision was not a good one. It was a rough and tumble race on a wet and sloppy track, actually, a beautiful thing to watch. Only in these days of political correctness could such an overturn occur. The best horse did NOT win the Kentucky Derby – not even close! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2019

He then implied that Country House was a far inferior steed to the other horses in contention for the title.

While Trump’s view was one that many shared, the message was not greeted with open arms. The POTUS noticeably misspelled Kentucky as “Kentuky” during the first mention of the state.

I checked three times before I believed this was an actual real tweet from the president… — KᗩTE ᑫᑌIGᒪEY (@KateQFunny) May 5, 2019

I had to look at this three times to make sure this wasn’t a parody Donald Trump tweeting this. You are an absolute moron. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) May 5, 2019

Aside from the misspelling backlash, Trump also faced a barrage of electoral college jokes.

Many thought it was ironic that Trump complained about the second-place winner being crowned the victor, when he himself won the presidency while receiving less votes in the 2016 election.

If you think that was a harmful decision to overturn the actual winner of a contest, wait until you hear about what the Electoral College does. — JRehling (@JRehling) May 5, 2019

So the second-place finisher was declared the winner? I didn’t know the Kentucky Derby even USED the Electoral College. — Dreamweasel (@Dreamweasel) May 5, 2019

