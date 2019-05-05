Trending

Kentucky Derby: President Donald Trump Rips Maximum Security’s Disqualification

President Donald Trump is not happy about the controversial ruling to overturn Maximum Security’s Kentucky Derby win.

Despite clearly finishing the race first, officials chose to disqualify Maximum Security due to interference with another horse. Second-place finisher Country House was crowned the new winner.

Trump scoffed at the decision and chose to vent his frustrations on Twitter. The POTUS thought it was a bad decision to flip the script. He attributed the alleged interference to the raining conditions on the track and perceived “political correctness.”

He then implied that Country House was a far inferior steed to the other horses in contention for the title.

While Trump’s view was one that many shared, the message was not greeted with open arms. The POTUS noticeably misspelled Kentucky as “Kentuky” during the first mention of the state.

Aside from the misspelling backlash, Trump also faced a barrage of electoral college jokes.

Many thought it was ironic that Trump complained about the second-place winner being crowned the victor, when he himself won the presidency while receiving less votes in the 2016 election.

Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

