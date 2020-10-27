Keith Raniere, NXIVM Cult Founder, Sentenced to 120 Years in Prison

Keith Raniere, the founder of the cult NXIVM, has been sentenced to 120 years in prison. The United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York shared the message on Twitter on Tuesday. According to CNN, in the months leading up to his Tuesday sentencing, Raniere has been "unrepentant" and has tried to direct efforts in order to make himself look as though he is the victim in the situation, federal prosecutors say.

This sentencing news comes over a year after Raniere was convicted of multiple crimes related to the NXIVM cult. He was found guilty on all seven counts that he was charged with including racketeering, racketeering conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy, forced labor conspiracy, sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, and attempted sex trafficking. The prosecutors in this case described Raniere as the leader of a criminal enterprise who recruited people for NXIVM, which was billed as a self-help company, in order to exploit them "for power, for profit, or for sex." At his trial, prosecutors reportedly argued that the 60-year-old "maintained control over his followers and his criminal organization ... by ensuring that no one questioned him." Assistant U.S. Attorney Tanja Hajjar added, "No one could challenge his authority. The defendant used shame and humiliation as ways to break people down."

