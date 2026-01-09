A beloved killer whale has died. SeaWorld announced they are mourning the loss of one of Katina, who died at the age of 50 years old, per a recent Facebook post.

The post notes the whale’s health had a fast decline as she entered her geriatric years. Despite medical teams’ best efforts, she couldn’t be saved.

“Over the last several weeks, our animal care and medical teams have worked around the clock to closely monitor her declining health and as her condition worsened, the decision was made to prioritize her comfort and welfare,” SeaWorld wrote. “Despite everyone’s extraordinary efforts, she passed away while surrounded by animal care and medical teams who have worked closely with her for nearly 40 years.”

They fondly remembered the joy Katina brought on people’s lives of those who knew her. “Katina had a big personality, including being known for her tendency to stick her tongue out and enjoying the “speed swim” to create a cyclone of water,” the post continued.

They concluded, adding, “For many wonderful years, Katina awed and inspired millions of our guests to appreciate and learn more about this amazing species. This is an incredibly difficult time for those who knew and loved Katina. We appreciate the support of the community as we grieve her loss together with her loyal fans everywhere.”

The average lifespan for a while is estimated to be 50 years, though they can live up to 90 years. The Whale Sanctuary Project once professed that Katina was “the trust boss of SeaWorld Orlando,” writing that “the other orcas follow her lead.” The article stated, “When she chooses not to perform, they will refuse to perform, too.”

Positively Osceola reported that Katina was born in the wild in the mid 1970s, and arrived at SeaWorld Orlando in the late 1970s. She is survived by her son Makaio and daughter Nalani, and others from her community.