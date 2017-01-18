Kate Upton Says This Is the Key to a Good Workout

Kate Upton‘s fitness routine is no joke. The 24-year-old supermodel’s trainer, Ben Bruno, says she works out five to six days a week, and that they practice something called progressive overload.

“One of they key tenets of my program is progressive overload,” Bruno told PEOPLE. “We do slow increases over time, so you build gradually. It’s important to always strive to be better, whether that’s with more weights or reps or moving to a harder exercise. With Kate we do all three at different points, so we’ve gradually built up.”

Check out her seriously impressive Instagram video in which she crushes some “band-resisted hip thrusts with a brutal 10-second iso hold at the top of the last rep.”

Bruno says that Upton can deadlift over 200 pounds, do sled pushes with 500 pounds, and do bear crawls with 300 pounds.

Excuse me, what? That’s just crazy talk. Color us officially impressed… and a little intimidated!

The good news is that you can implement Kate Upton’s progressive overload workout strategy into your own fitness routine (even if you’re not lifting insane amounts of weights).

“In order to continually make progress, you need to systematically progress your workouts,” certified personal trainer and fitness director at Fit2Go Personal Training Dani Singer says. “If you do what you’ve always done, you’ll get what you’ve always gotten.”

So even if you aren’t doing a 200-pound deadlift, you can still practice progressive overload by doing things like adding half a mile to your run, adding a few extra reps to your workout, using ten-pound dumbbells instead of five, etc.

Will you start training like Kate Upton? Share your thoughts in the comments below!