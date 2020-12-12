Rush Limbaugh Says US Is 'Trending Toward Secession'

✖

Rush Limbaugh inserted himself into the ongoing debate over Donald Trump and the outcome of the 2020 Election. Friday saw the latest attempt by the GOP to overturn the election and Joe Biden's victory go up in smoke. The Supreme Court ruled against hearing a lawsuit filed by Texas' attorney general to overturn results in four states, putting an end to efforts to give Trump the win.

The SCOTUS decision only adds to Limbaugh's comments from earlier in the week, saying the nation was "trending toward secession" due to the gulf between Republicans and Democrats. While answering a caller to his radio show regarding conservatism's role in American culture going forward, Limbaugh made it sound like a split was required for the two sides to survive.

Rush Limbaugh: "There cannot be a peaceful coexistence" between liberals and conservatives: “I actually think that we’re trending toward secession”https://t.co/Ui18peIFSA — Media Matters (@mmfa) December 9, 2020

"I thought you were asking me something else when you said, 'Can we win?' I thought you meant, 'Can we win the culture, can we dominate the culture.' I actually think — and I've referenced this, I've alluded to this a couple of times because I've seen others allude to this — I actually think that we're trending toward secession," the controversial radio host said. "There cannot be a peaceful coexistence of two completely different theories of life, theories of government, theories of how we manage our affairs. We can't be in this dire a conflict without something giving somewhere along the way."

Limbaugh is not the first to bring up seceding from the union in the days following the election. Mississippi Rep. Price Wallace tweeted that his state and others should "succeed from the union and form our own country." Wallace later deleted the tweet and apologized, calling his post "inappropriate and in no way" a reflection of him or his constituents.

Limbaugh's comments come amid his battle with lung cancer. The controversial host announced his diagnosis earlier in the year, earning well wishes from supporters and Donald Trump. Since the announcement, the president has been a supporter, even awarding Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the State of the Union address in February and appearing on his show in October.

Wednesday: “I actually think that we’re trending toward secession.” Thursday: “I simply referenced what I have seen other people say.” https://t.co/fx4T0Q30jc — Peter Wade (@brooklynmutt) December 10, 2020

The controversial radio host announced that his cancer had advanced and become terminal around the same time. Noting that it had been manageable before his announcement, but had since progressed in "the wrong direction."

"[Scans] had shown that we had rendered the cancer dormant. That's my phrase for it. We had stopped the growth. It had been reduced, and it had become manageable," Limbaugh told his audience. "But it's always the reality, and the knowledge, that that can change and it can come back, because it is cancer. It outsmarts pretty much everything you throw at it. And this, of course, this is stage 4 lung cancer."

Limbaugh went on to say his treatment plan was adjusted and the hope is to keep the cancer from advancing further. With his new comments, some could say the conservative host may have succeeded for now and is still ready to stir the political pot. Though not too much since he walked back his comments the next day.