Kate Middleton Didn't Let the Rain Stop Her From Doing Her Royal Duty — Photos
Kate Middleton made it out for a royal appearance on Friday in spite of the rain. The Princess of Wales attended the Rugby League World Cup Quarterfinals at the DW Stadium in Wigan, England, and she endured all of her photo ops with an umbrella overhead. Scroll down for photos of the stormy encounter.
Middleton met with the players and fans of England's rugby team before taking a seat in the stands on Friday. She seemed genuinely enthusiastic as she cheered on England in their bout against Papua New Guinea. Middleton wore a bright red overcoat and a burgundy sweater, and she needed to cast a shadow over the whole event with a wide black umbrella to stay dry.
Middleton is now the royal family's official patron of the Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union. She took over the duty from Prince Harry in February. This was the first match she has attended since accepting the job, and the crowd seemed thrilled by her attendance. Keep scrolling for photos of Middleton's rainy day in the stands.
Grand Entrance
Middleton walked out on the field to meet with the players just before their match against Papua New Guinea.
Opposing Team
Middleton made time to speak with the opposing team as well, including captain Rhyse Martin in this photo.
Captain Gabrielle Hindley
Middleton spoke with Canada's women's team captain Gabrielle Hindley for some time while England's women's rugby team looked on.
Group Photo
Middleton and the women's team managed to squeeze together for one big group photo op.
Papua New Guinea Mascots
Middleton seemed to laugh and joke with the child mascots for Papua New Guinea's rugby team.
English Mascots
Middleton and the team also seemed to linger with the young English mascots ahead of the match. Like the players, they braved the elements except when Middleton came close enough with her umbrella.
Seated
Once Middleton was in the stands, photographers got her cheering, clapping and watching in tense anticipation all int he span of one match.