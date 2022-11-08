Kate Middleton Didn't Let the Rain Stop Her From Doing Her Royal Duty — Photos

Kate Middleton made it out for a royal appearance on Friday in spite of the rain. The Princess of Wales attended the Rugby League World Cup Quarterfinals at the DW Stadium in Wigan, England, and she endured all of her photo ops with an umbrella overhead. Scroll down for photos of the stormy encounter.

Middleton met with the players and fans of England's rugby team before taking a seat in the stands on Friday. She seemed genuinely enthusiastic as she cheered on England in their bout against Papua New Guinea. Middleton wore a bright red overcoat and a burgundy sweater, and she needed to cast a shadow over the whole event with a wide black umbrella to stay dry.

Middleton is now the royal family's official patron of the Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union. She took over the duty from Prince Harry in February. This was the first match she has attended since accepting the job, and the crowd seemed thrilled by her attendance. Keep scrolling for photos of Middleton's rainy day in the stands.