Kate Beckinsale Shares Steamy Behind the Scenes Footage of Photo Shoot

BTS of my @Shape magazine Jan/Feb 2017 cover . Pick it up on newsstands Jan 3 to find out how @gunnarfitness got me ready for @underworldmovie and for awkwardly standing about in my underpants in front of a Frenchman …Thanks @etienneortega and @italogregorio ❤️💋
A video posted by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on
Kate Beckinsale is gracing Shape‘s January/February cover issue, where she shared all kinds of details on her workout routine while prepping for her role in Blood Wars.
The 43-year-old actress shared a steamy Instagram video behind the scenes of the photo shoot. Check it out!
Videos by PopCulture.com
Related:
Kate Beckinsale’s Favorite Routine Will Put Your Body to Work
Kate Beckinsale and Michael Sheen Are Overwhelmed With Joy After Daughter Is Accepted Into College