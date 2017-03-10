Trending

Kate Beckinsale Shares Steamy Behind the Scenes Footage of Photo Shoot

BTS of my @Shape magazine Jan/Feb 2017 cover . Pick it up on newsstands Jan 3 to find out how […]

By

Kate Beckinsale is gracing Shape‘s January/February cover issue, where she shared all kinds of details on her workout routine while prepping for her role in Blood Wars.

The 43-year-old actress shared a steamy Instagram video behind the scenes of the photo shoot. Check it out!

Videos by PopCulture.com

Related:

Kate Beckinsale’s Favorite Routine Will Put Your Body to Work
Kate Beckinsale and Michael Sheen Are Overwhelmed With Joy After Daughter Is Accepted Into College

Tagged:

Related Posts