Kamala Harris Is Being Ripped for Past Stand Against the Trans Community

Just two days after being named Joe Biden's vice-presidential running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris is facing scrutiny over her past transgressions. As Harris took the stage for the first time as running mates at an event in Wilmington, Delaware Tuesday, the American people took to Twitter to criticize her past stand against the transgender community.

According to a September 2019 report from the Advocate, Harris, a Democratic senator from California who has a history of support for marriage equality and who led a charge to abolish gay and trans "panic" defenses, denied gender affirmation surgery to transgender inmates during her tenure as California's Attorney General. Harris had addressed this during the LGBTQ Presidential Forum in 2019, stating that she "had clients, and one of them was the California Department of Corrections," which had that policy. She explained that she worked "behind the scenes, I got them to change the policy."

Still, some people are taking issue with this fact now that she has been announced as a member of the Democratic ticket. While many have expressed their excitement at Harris being the vice presidential nominee, marking the first Black woman to hold that spot, others are not letting more controversial aspects of her nomination slide, holding her accountable for her past actions. Keep scrolling to see what social media is saying.