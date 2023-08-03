Justin Trudeau and Wife Sophie Split After 18 Years of Marriage

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau are separating after 18 years of marriage. Trudeau, 52, shared the news on Wednesday in a statement shared to his Instagram account in both English and French, reading that "after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate."

"As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build. For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy. Thank you," the post continued. According to the Canadian Prime Minister's office, per ABC News, Trudeau and Gregoire have signed a legal separation agreement and "have worked to ensure that all legal and ethical steps with regards to their decision to separate have been taken, and will continue to do so moving forward."

An official familiar with the matter said the prime minister will continue to live at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, where he has lived since 2015. Grégoire Trudeau has reportedly moved to a separate Ottawa home, but will spend time at Rideau Cottage at times including when he is travelling. The couple's three children – 15-year-old Xavier,15, 14-year-old Ella-Grace and 9-year-old Hadrien – will primarily live at Rideau Cottage to maintain stability, according to the official, per NPR.

Trudeau and Grégoire Trudeau, a retired Canadian television host, first met in 2002 when Trudeau returned to Montreal after having spent several years teaching in Vancouver, according to the Canadian Prime Minister's official biography. The couple married in 2005, and when marking their wedding anniversary last year, Grégoire Trudeau said they had "navigated through sunny days, heavy storms, and everything in between and it ain't over." She added that "long-term relationships are challenging in so many ways. They demand constant work, flexibility, compromise, sacrifice, devotion, patience, effort, and so much more. None of us are perfect and so there is no perfect relationship, but love is only true when it keeps you safe, sets you free, and makes you grow."

According to the prime minister's office, Trudeau, Grégoire Trudeau, and their children will be together on vacation beginning next week. Trudeau is the second prime minister to announce a separation while in office after his father, Pierre Trudeau, and mother, Margaret Trudeau, separated in 1979 and divorced in 1984 during Pierre's final year in the prime minister's office.