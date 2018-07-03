What the Weather Will Be for July 4th Fireworks

Americans may be gazing up towards the sky on Independence Day, but will they be watching July 4th fireworks or nature’s own lightshow?

As people across the nation plan their backyard barbecues and look forward to the annual fireworks shows set to light up the sky Wednesday night, several areas of the country are under threat of severe storms and heavy downpours as an unusual storm system moving from east to west could potentially dim the lights. Elsewhere, other fireworks goers will be battling with high temperatures and humidity.

Keep scrolling to see what the weather will be like for the July 4th firework shows across the United States.

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis’ Red, White, and Boom festival, the state’s largest fireworks display that attracts more than 75,000 people every year, may face cancellation or postponement this Independence Day.



As heat and humidity fuel possible severe thunderstorms, meaning a possible washout, residents are being urged to have a plan B and enable audible alerts on cell phones in case that a severe weather alert is issued.

New York City

While there is a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms earlier in the day, it is expected that the wet weather will move out and be replaced by hot and humid conditions by the time that the Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks celebration kicks off at 9:25 p.m.



“If people head out early to get a good spot for the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks on Wednesday afternoon, they should be prepared for hot and humid conditions with highs around 90. It will be a warm and humid evening with temperatures still well in the 80s at the start of the fireworks,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Steve Travis said.

Washington, DC

The National Mall Fourth of July Celebration fireworks are set to go off without a hitch. With temperatures expected to reach the 90s, those flocking to the National Mall to gaze up at the sky should be prepared for hot and muggy conditions, as temperatures are still expected to be in the middle to lower 80s with high humidity at the start of the fireworks show.



Thankfully, no rain or thunderstorms are being forecasted for the day, meaning that the weather also should not interfere with cookouts.

Boston, Massachusetts

Those heading to the banks of the Charles River for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular, which begins at 8 p.m., should not expect any major weather interferences.

Isolated thunderstorms are expected to dissipate during the day, giving way to clear weather for the evening’s events. Temperatures will linger at around 80 degrees during the fireworks.

Las Vegas, Nevada

The Fourth of July will be a scorcher for those celebrating in Las Vegas, where temperatures are expected to soar to 104 degrees. As the Caesars Palace Fireworks Show kicks off at 9:15 p.m., those lining the sidewalks of the Vegas Strip should still be prepared for high temperatures. Though with low humidity, no storms or showers are expected.

Chicago, Illinois

Those heading to the Independence Day Fireworks Celebration at Navy Pier in Chicago are being advised to bring plenty of water to keep themselves hydrated, as temperatures during the 9:30 p.m. show will still be hovering around 84, with humidity at 84 percent.



While scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon, they are expected to move out by evening.

Houston, Texas

Those hoping to celebrate Independence Day with the CITGO Freedom Over Texas fireworks show in Houston may have to settle for a natural lightshow as they hunker down indoors, as heavy rainfall along the Gulf Coast could potentially trigger flooding.



“These downpours will wreak havoc on those hoping to enjoy an outdoor barbecue or a visit to the Gulf Coast beaches,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Brett Rathbun said. “On July Fourth, the main downpours will focus from western Louisiana into eastern Texas, including Houston.”



While it is currently being predicted that the wettest weather will push west before the big fireworks show, if the storm system moves slower than predicted, officials may be forced to postpone the fireworks.

Seattle, Washington

Firework shows in and around Seattle will fare much better than most of the country. Although the day may be overcast with clouds streaming over the city in the evening, they are not predicted to bring rain.

Whereas much of the country will be battling scorching heat, Seattle will be sitting comfortably in the lower 70s during the Seafair Summer Fourth fireworks show.