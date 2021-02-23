Joselyn Cano's Death: What to Know

✖

Instagram influencer and swimwear designer Joselyn Cano has reportedly died. Cano, who became known as the "Mexican Kim Kardashian," is believed to have died in mid-December after traveling from her home in Newport Beach, California to Columbia for plastic surgery. The operation, a Brazilian butt lift, was reportedly botched, resulting in Cano's death at the age of 30.

At this time, Cano's family has not confirmed her passing, though rumors of her death surfaced online on Dec. 16 after Akes Family Funeral Home in Riverside, California, located about an hour from where Cano lived, uploaded a video to YouTube of a funeral. The video was a livestream of the funeral service and showed an open casket with angels and a photo of Cano with "Joselyn" written on the backdrop. The video's caption read: "Joselyn entered this life on Wednesday, March 14, 1990. She entered into Eternal Life on Monday, December 07, 2020." A message on the screen, meanwhile, said, "On Behalf of the Family, We Thank You for Joining us. Please Keep the Family in your Prayers. God Bless You and Your Family."

Just a day prior, model Lira Mercer shared on Twitter that Cano had died. In a tweet, Mercer wrote, "Omg Joselyn Cano died in Colombia getting surgery, that’s wild." Mercer went on to write, "She looked so good already wow prayers for her family she was so sweet." According to a New York Post report at the time, the outlet reached for comment from both Mercer as well as Cano's various brand representatives, though they did not receive confirmation of Cano's passing. The Post also reached out to Cano’s family for confirmation. As of this posting, Cano's swimwear line has not posted on social media regarding her passing. Cano's personal Instagram page was last updated Dec. 7.

According to The Sun, Cano reportedly passed away on Dec. 7 after traveling to Columbia to undergo a Brazilian butt lift. Cano had reportedly had the procedure done once before. The procedure involves grafting fat from one area of the body to the buttocks, though complications can occur when fat is accidentally injected into a patient's vein and enters the bloodstream, forming clots. In Jan. 2019, USA Today reported that one study found that the death rate from the procedure was around 1 in 3,000, though data suggests it could be as high as 1 in 500.

Cano was a social media star and was dubbed the "Mexican Kim Kardashian." Newsweek reports that throughout her career, she appeared on magazines, including Lowrider magazine in 2014 and Hot Bike motorcycle magazine in 2015. She also was featured on the Sports Illustrated website as one of the Lovely Ladies of the day in 2016. Her Instagram account boasted more than 12 million followers, and she also had a successful swimwear line, Joselyn Cano Swimwear.