Joran Van Der Sloot Confessed to Killing Natalee Holloway, Emily Heistand Tells Dr. Phil

Emily Heistand, the 23-year-old woman who killed John Christopher Ludwick after he attempted to kidnap her, claims that Joran van der Sloot did kill American teenager Natalee Holloway.

During an interview set to air Monday on Dr. Phil, Heistand opened up about her relationship with van der Sloot’s friend, Ludwick, and what she learned of the mysterious disappearance of Holloway, which has remained unsolved for more than a decode.

“He told me that Joran did do it, and hid the body. John told me that Joran got this Natalee girl all drunk at a bar and Joran took her to the beach and they were having a good time and she started seizuring and foaming at the mouth,” Heistand told Dr. Phil, according to the Daily Mail. “Joran called his dad and helped him dispose of the body.”

The conversations, which reportedly happened around two or three months after Heistand began dating Ludwick, ended their relationship. However, Ludwick still attempted to pursue a romantic relationship and in March attempted to kidnap Heistand at knife point.

“He essentially ambushed her getting out of her car, going into her home,” North Port police spokesperson Joshua Taylor said at the time.

Heistand managed to wrestle the knife from Ludwick and stabbed him in the abdomen, at which point Ludwick fled. He was later found and transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Ludwick made headlines in the Oxygen series The Disappearance of Natalee Holloway when he claimed he helped van der Sloot dispose of the missing teen’s body.

The series followed Holloway’s father, Dave Holloway, as he searched for clarity in his daughter’s disappearance, which many people attribute to van der Sloot, one of the last people to see the teen alive. Ludwick claimed van der Sloot paid him $1,500 to dig up Holloway’s remains, cremate them and scatter them into the Caribbean.

“The idea was to crush everything to the point where it wasn’t recognizable as her bones or skull or anything like that,” Ludwick said at the time. He added that Holloway’s skull was burned to eliminate any remaining hair fibers, saying: “It was doused in gasoline in a fire pit in a cave.”

Holloway disappeared in 2005 during a high school graduation trip to Aruba. Van der Sloot, the last person seen with the 18-year-old, was never charged with her death. He is currently serving a 28-year sentence in a Peruvian prison for the unrelated 2010 murder of a 21-year-old woman in his Lima hotel room.

Holloway was declared legally dead in 2012. No one has ever been charged in connection with her disappearance.