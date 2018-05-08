Johnny Manziel Hospitalized Over Prescription Drugs

While he vies for a football comeback, former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel was hospitalized Monday night in Texas, TMZ reports.

The 25-year-old was admitted to a hospital in Humble, Texas after appearing to have a “reaction” to an adjustment in his prescription.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He’s fine and headed home,” Manziel’s representative, Denise Michaels, told TMZ.

The newly married man was in the area to attend the JMBLYA concert with friends after playing in a golf tournament hosted by friend and former Texas A&M teammate Mike Evans.

Manziel revealed in February on Good Morning America that he suffers from bipolar disorder. It’s unclear if the medication that landed him in the hospital is connected to that diagnosis.

“I am taking medication for bipolar, and I am working to try to make sure I don’t fall back into any type of depression,” the Heisman Trophy winner said during his interview on GMA. “Because I know where that leads me and I know how slippery a slope that is for me.”

Manziel, who played two season at Texas A&M, also said that he would “self-medicate” with alcohol. Since then, he says he’s stopped drinking altogether.

“I was self-medicating with alcohol. That’s what I thought would make me happy and get out of that depression,” he said.

“When I would wake up the next day after a night like that, going on a trip like that, and you wake up the next day and that is all gone, that liquid courage, or that liquid … sense of euphoria that is over you, is all gone,” he said, explaining how his relationship with alcohol led to his depression. “You are left staring at the ceiling by yourself, and in that depression and back in that hole, that dark hole of sitting in a room by yourself, super depressed, thinking about all the mistakes you made in your life.”

Fast forward to present day and Manziel says he’s motivated to take responsibility for his pat actions and protect his mental health, all with the goal of getting back on the football field.

“I am watching all the other guys doing what I want to be doing, and I am sitting on a couch being a loser,” he said, adding that “the goal of this comeback is to get back into the NFL, ultimately.”

Until then, he’s clawing his way into the Canadian Football League.

“At the end of the day, I can’t help that my wires are a little bit differently crossed than yours,” Manziel said. “I can’t help my mental makeup or the way that I was created.”

“I am coming back from a huge downfall,” he admitted. “I don’t know what kind of comeback it will be, but I know I want to get back on a football field, to what brought me so much joy in my life.”