John Wayne Fans Have a Fit After USC Removes Exhibit

The public and institutions are currently examining John Wayne's legacy. One of these institutions is the University of Southern California and its School of Cinematic Arts. Wayne (real name Marion Robert Morrison) attended the university back in the 1920s, and the university honored his iconic Hollywood career with an exhibit in the School of Cinematic Arts Complex. However, they will now archive the displayed materials in the Cinematic Arts Library, and the Rio Bravo star's fans are beyond displeased about it.

"Conversations about systemic racism in our cultural institutions along with the recent global, civil uprising by the Black Lives Matter movement require that we consider the role our School can play as a change-maker in promoting anti-racial cultural values and expressions," wrote Evan Hughes, the Assistant Dean of Diversity & Inclusion. "Therefore, it has been decided that the Wayne Exhibit will be removed." Hughes thanked community members "who are willing to share their experiences and feelings about the exhibit."

The controversy stems from Wayne's 1971 Playboy Q-and-A, in which he discussed racial issues. The McClintock! star did not think systemic racism existed and believed Black people had all the same opportunities as White people. Furthermore, he branded Black people as uneducated.

"With a lot of Blacks, there's quite a bit of resentment along with their dissent, and possibly rightfully so. But we can't all of a sudden get down on our knees and turn everything over to the leadership of the Blacks," Wayne said, in response to a question about activist Angela Davis experiencing racism in the education system. "I believe in white supremacy until the Blacks are educated to a point of responsibility. I don't believe in giving authority and positions of leadership and judgment to irresponsible people."

The entire conversation can be read via the University of Virginia, and it does not make Wayne look good. Wayne also did not rescind these thoughts before his death in 1979. Despite this, the True Grit actor's fans refuse to believe he was racist. They were infuriated by USC's decision to pull the exhibit and made their feelings known. Scroll through to see some of their reactions.