John Wayne Fans Have a Fit After USC Removes Exhibit
The public and institutions are currently examining John Wayne's legacy. One of these institutions is the University of Southern California and its School of Cinematic Arts. Wayne (real name Marion Robert Morrison) attended the university back in the 1920s, and the university honored his iconic Hollywood career with an exhibit in the School of Cinematic Arts Complex. However, they will now archive the displayed materials in the Cinematic Arts Library, and the Rio Bravo star's fans are beyond displeased about it.
"Conversations about systemic racism in our cultural institutions along with the recent global, civil uprising by the Black Lives Matter movement require that we consider the role our School can play as a change-maker in promoting anti-racial cultural values and expressions," wrote Evan Hughes, the Assistant Dean of Diversity & Inclusion. "Therefore, it has been decided that the Wayne Exhibit will be removed." Hughes thanked community members "who are willing to share their experiences and feelings about the exhibit."
The controversy stems from Wayne's 1971 Playboy Q-and-A, in which he discussed racial issues. The McClintock! star did not think systemic racism existed and believed Black people had all the same opportunities as White people. Furthermore, he branded Black people as uneducated.
"With a lot of Blacks, there's quite a bit of resentment along with their dissent, and possibly rightfully so. But we can't all of a sudden get down on our knees and turn everything over to the leadership of the Blacks," Wayne said, in response to a question about activist Angela Davis experiencing racism in the education system. "I believe in white supremacy until the Blacks are educated to a point of responsibility. I don't believe in giving authority and positions of leadership and judgment to irresponsible people."
The entire conversation can be read via the University of Virginia, and it does not make Wayne look good. Wayne also did not rescind these thoughts before his death in 1979. Despite this, the True Grit actor's fans refuse to believe he was racist. They were infuriated by USC's decision to pull the exhibit and made their feelings known. Scroll through to see some of their reactions.
This is way beyond rational behavior on the part of USC. I totally agree with the previous comment, how can you CAVE to the bullying by few and ignore the desire of many? Shameful behavior— Proud Navy Mom (@ldyshpler) July 11, 2020
I knew the 1984-esque cancel culture dominated the universities. But I did not expect the far-left cancel-culture to spill over to the real world so hard and so fast. Now all obey or lose your jobs.— Mr. PCU (@1DanielScott) July 11, 2020
You may remove my phone number from alumni donations. Complete overreaction to mob mentality. Your department especially should recall what McCarthyism did to our country— Troy (@TheRaterpillar) July 11, 2020
I simply do not understand how a small group of people can we hold so much power. The vast majority of Americans do not have a problem with John Wayne, but our opinions don’t matter.— Jr McCartney (@JrMcCartney1981) July 11, 2020
Oh come on !! I’ve had it!!!! this is going too far!!! Our historical statues , football team names , the confederate flag......— Jin (@Jin99156724) July 11, 2020
This is such nonsense. The man was NOT a racist. Counter Culture is working in overdrive. John Wayne is part of cinematic history. His exhibit deserves to remain. @JohnDukeWayne #quittryingtoerasehistory https://t.co/1HraqyBKK4— Mary Walberg (@MaryWalberg) July 11, 2020