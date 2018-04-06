PGA Legend John Daly’s Bus Struck by Vehicle During Signing Event at Masters

John Daly is calling fore after his bus was struck by another vehicle at festivities in Augusta, Georgia during the Masters Tournament.

The legendary golf hero had set up camp in the parking lot of a local Hooters restaurant, as he traditionally does at the Masters, to sign autographs and merchandise and take photos with revelers and waitresses.

A car just crashed into John Daly’s Bus! pic.twitter.com/xfY6VglNqL — Mark Allen (@MarkAllenGolf) April 6, 2018

In a photo shared to Twitter by a witness, a car appears to have crashed into Daly’s bus, which he is known for taking around the country to different PGA events and setting up shop as his version of a merchandise tent. A gray car can be seen from the other side of the temporary fencing with its hood up against the hood of Daly’s bus.

The 51-year-old, who once placed third at the Masters Tournament, can be seen in all red perusing the scene. It’s unclear if he or anyone else was hurt in the incident, but the photo appears to show bystanders attempting to free the driver from the other vehicle.

While it looks like Daly has set up a fun camp outside the hilly Augusta National Golf Club, inside, things are all business.

The tournament, known for its austere rules in an already strict sport, banned attendees from using the Bud Light catchphrase “Dilly Dilly” at this year’s “tradition like none other.”

According to Bunkered Online, security staff at the event were given a list of phrases that are not to be used — and the popular ad campaign was included.

Anyone heard saying “Dilly Dilly” will reportedly be removed from the premises post haste.

After getting wind of the ban, the beer company officially responded on Tuesday, sending out a faux-decree and revealing a plan to troll the Masters in a big way.

Our King weighs in on the Dilly Dilly ban. pic.twitter.com/rVxrD5dsNf — Bud Light (@budlight) April 3, 2018

In a statement posted on their Twitter page, Budweiser shared the words of King John Barley IV, saying, “Your king hath received word that the guards of the Green jacket plan to escort any patron who dare utter Dilly Dilly off yon premises.”

“Except for myself, I am against tyranny in all forms. So, I have instructed my royal tailors to make 1,000 Dilly Dilly shirts that shall be delivered to Georgia in time for the festivities,” the decree continues.

“For if thou cannot say Dilly Dilly, thou can still wear Dilly Dilly,” the statement added. “Yours in friendship and beer, King John Barley IV.”

The first “Dilly Dilly” ad from Budweiser debuted in the fall of 2017, and the company recently brought it back for the 2018 Super Bowl.