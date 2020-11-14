Joe Biden Seemingly Takes Jab at Donald Trump's 'MAGA' Hats With 'We Just Did' Cap

✖

Former Vice President Joe Biden is the projected winner of the presidential election and will subsequently become the 46th President of the United States on Jan. 20, 2021. However, incumbent President Donald Trump has refused to concede and has already pushed forth efforts to challenge the outcome of the election in court. Amidst this wild time in the country, Biden himself seemingly responded to Trump's campaign message with one of his own, as Glamour noted.

Shortly after outlets such as the Associated Press and CBS News projected that Biden would become the next president, his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, posted a photo of the couple with a sign that reads, "Dr. & [Vice] President Biden Live Here," with the future first lady placing her hand over the word "vice" to complete the image. She captioned the snap with, "He will be a President for all of our families." In the post, Biden has been seen sporting a cap that reads, "We just did. 46." While the president-elect has not explicitly shared whether the statement was in response to Trump and his campaign, many do believe that it is in direct correlation to a phrase that the president frequently shares, "Make America Great Again." As you can see, it's easy to see why many believe that Biden's cap seemingly takes a jab at Trump, as the message on the president-elect's hat can easily be read as a play on the fact that he believes that his win has made the country "great again."

On Nov. 7, days after election day took place, multiple news outlets projected that Biden would become the next president as he was projected to win the state of Pennsylvania, which pushed him over the 270 electoral college threshold to win. He has since picked up other battleground states such as Arizona and Georgia (it should be noted that the last time that a Democrat won the state of Georgia was in 1992). As for Trump, he has since picked up states such as Alaska and North Carolina, but he still falls short when it comes to the electorate.

Still, the president has not conceded yet in this election. Over the past several days, Trump and his team have vowed to challenge the outcome of the election in court and they have already requested a recount in states like Wisconsin, which went blue in 2020 and went to Biden. He has also falsely claimed that he has won the election and that there was widespread voter "fraud" (there is no evidence to indicate this).