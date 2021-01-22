Joe Biden's Granddaughter Naomi Draws in Vibrant Response With Bright Purple Inauguration Dress

President Joe Biden's granddaughter, Naomi Biden, became an overnight fashion icon thanks to the stunning ensemble she donned inauguration night. The 27-year-old stepped out Wednesday night just hours after her grandfather took the Presidential Oath of Office in a jaw-dropping purple look, which caused plenty of buzz on social media. Naomi stepped out earlier in the day in a monochromatic look, having opted for all white for the historic moment in the Capitol complex, making her vibrant evening attire a stark contrast. Naomi and her young sisters, 22-year-old Finnegan and 20-year-old Maisy, joined cousin Natalie, 16, for the fashionable evening, during which they took to the steps of the Lincoln Memorial for the Celebrating America inaugural special hosted by Oscar-winner Tom Hanks. View this post on Instagram A post shared by NKB (@naomibiden) The 27-year-old shared a photo of her outfit to Instagram, giving fans an enviable look at her full ensemble. Naomi's purple midi dress featured a statement bow, and she paired the dress with matching stilettos. Although she was not wearing a face mask in the photo, she donned on in other images from the night.

I can’t believe no one told me about Naomi Biden’s pink pantaloon jumpsuit. What am I even on this app for? pic.twitter.com/jajCgKHoBS — Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) January 21, 2021 Accompanying her, Finnegan opted for a sequined Markarian gown with black satin straps. Maisy, meanwhile, wore a Rodarte gown and Nike sneakers, Natalia also opted for sequins, having worn a light gold sequined Markarian dress, according to Town and Country. prevnext

Has anyone figured out how to get this?! I have absolutely nowhere to wear it but I need it just in case... — Stacey Loscalzo (@StaceyLoscalzo) January 22, 2021 Following Wednesday evening's events, Biden's four granddaughters appeared in an interview on the Today show, where they opened up about their close relationship with their grandfather. Maisy revealed Biden calls them all often, stating, "that's something that I feel like some people don't believe when we say that he literally calls, not just, like, one of us every few days. He calls me, then calls Naomi, then he calls Finn, then he calls Natalie, then he calls Ashley, and then he calls little Hunter." prevnext

those shoes, too! — Seyward Darby (@seywarddarby) January 21, 2021 As for Naomi, her bond with her grandfather may run a little deeper than just frequent phone calls, as she is following in his footsteps. E! News reports she recently graduated from Columbia Law School, where the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg graduated in 1959. Marie Claire reports that Naomi also went on several international trips with her grandparents, visiting countries such as New Zealand, Turkey, China, and more, while her grandfather served as vice president. prevnext

I had no idea the Bidens were such fashion icons?!?!!? — Ariel Abramowitz (@ArielSam924) January 22, 2021 Along with showing her support for her grandfather on social media, she’s also skilled at dealing with critics. In a 2020 Twitter thread, she spoke out against claims that her grandfather wasn't progressive enough, warning that if people opted to vote against Biden and in favor of former President Donald Trump, they should "apologize to the children who have been separated from their parents, put in cages, and robbed of their future." prevnext

IT WAS A JUMPSUIT?! Stop it. Oh my god I need this. — Suzanne Zuppello (@suzuppello) January 21, 2021 For those questioning about the mysterious man in Naomi's Instagram post, that would none other than her long-time boyfriend, Peter Neal. The couple have been dating for several years now, and just like Naomi, Neal is also a law student. prevnext

Okay I'm going to need to know where this is from — Kelly Kristensen (@KellyKEditing) January 22, 2021 Along with an interest in politics, Naomi also has an interest in poetry. She created "a little book of poems" with illustrations "by her Dad," she revealed in April. The poetry book was dedicated to Neal, "whom these poems were inspired by, written while sitting across from, and given to, with all my love on, 4-17-20." prevnext