Jimmy Fallon Not Listed for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade After 2024 Debacle

After last year’s fiasco, could NBC have reneged on inviting Jimmy Fallon to its annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade? The late-night talk show host’s name was not listed on the list of performers or interviews.

Fans may recall The Tonight Show host was present at the 2024 festivities to promote his Christmas album, Holiday Seasoning. While there, he spoke with hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, but instead of buzz around the album, many were taken aback and concerned by his behavior.

Videos by PopCulture.com

For starters, it was raining and gloomy in New York City. Despite such, the funny guy wore dark sunglasses during his interview. He referenced the choice of accessories, joking, “It’s so bright here.” He also joked around during the brief interview, dancing around while singing “Jump in the Line (Shake, Senora).”

The segment ended quickly as the ETSU marching band walked behind him. The loud playing interfered with his ability to hear Kotb and Guthrie. The hosts tried to relay a fan question to Fallon, but it was too noisy. Fallon commented about the noise, telling the hosts, “I can’t even hear you,” before exiting. The Today personalities continued on with their segment as he exited and moved on to another subject.

Social media users said Fallon’s appearance was “weird” and “awkward.” Others wondered if Fallon could have been hungover from the night before because of the sunglasses.

Fallon didn’t care about the ordeal. “Jimmy is not embarrassed over people calling out his appearance and performance at the Macy’s parade,” The Daily Mail’s source said. “The only person people seem to be talking about from the parade is him. For Jimmy, he’s hoping the interest will translate into more album sales this holiday season.”

He never acknowledged the Thanksgiving Day Parade disaster. Instead, he focused on promoting his Christmas album, and made a cameo on Saturday Night Live’s final 2024 episode.