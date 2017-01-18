Jessica Biel’s Latest #MomLife Photo Does Not Disappoint

Jessica Biel doesn’t disappoint when it comes to posting relatable mom photos on Instagram. The 34-year-old actress and mom shared a photo of herself seemingly asleep, with the all-encompassing caption, “#momlife”.

#momlife A photo posted by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Oct 25, 2016 at 2:21pm PDT

Biel is famous for her funny posts about motherhood (including that one time she ate dinner in the shower). For example, see her and Justin Timberlake‘s family Halloween costume with their son Silas.

Biel recently reached two million followers on Instagram and posted a video doing a backflip to celebrate the momentous occasion.

