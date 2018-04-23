‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Says He Would Have Spent It All on Taco Bell

When Rishab Jain found out he was going to compete on Jeopardy, he knew exactly what he wanted to do with that $100,000 grand prize — a lifetime supply of Taco Bell!

Jain competed the show’s 2018 edition of the college tournament. As a freshman science and engineering student at Georgia Tech, he made it to the semi-final round before being eliminated.

But when asked about what he would’ve done had he won the grand prize, Jain said he wanted a “lifetime supply” of the fast food chain’s Mexican Pizzas and Crunchwrap Supremes.

The idea for the enormous amount of food came from Jain’s mother.

“She said, ‘Well, you eat Taco Bell pretty often’ and that’s really all she had to say,” Jain said in an interview with Fox News.

As a vegetarian, Jain said Taco Bell became a staple of his weekly diet during his first year of college as they were easy to accommodate swapping out meat for beans in his food.

“It’s changed my life partially. I found myself going every week,” Jain said, admitting he goes enough to where the staff knows his order the moment he walks through the door. “It’s good to have that sort of food on campus because it’s something I can relate to.”

While Jain didn’t manage to leave his run on Jeopardy empty-handed. After learning about his desire to spend the grand prize on their food, Taco Bell sent Jain $500 worth of gift cards, just enough “to get him through college,” said a company rep.

For getting to the semifinal round, Jain also left the tournament with $10,000 in prize money.

“As the competition progressed on and everyone played their games, we didn’t see it as a cutthroat competition, but more like a bunch of friends playing this world-renowned game show,” Jain said. “I’m pretty happy that I get to stay friends with these people.”

Back in February research firm Techmonic reported that Taco Bell dethroned Burger King as the forth-largest fast food chain in the country, putting it just behind McDonald’s, Starbucks and Subway in terms of profit.

The restaurant’s system-wide sales went up five percent to $9.8 billion in 2017. The firm speculated that the rise was caused by the chain’s increased emphasis in indulgent foods with limited runs on the menu including the chicken-fried taco shell and nacho French fries.