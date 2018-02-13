Jared Fogle Makes Bizarre Legal Claim Based on Larry Nassar’s Sentence

Jared Fogle, the disgraced Subway spokesman, made a new attempt to withdraw his guilty plea and get out of prison early, using the recent case of Dr. Larry Nassar as an example.

Fogle filed legal documents with the court, claiming that he was treated more harshly than Nassar was, according to TMZ. Nassar, the former doctor for the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics team, received three sentences totalling a minimum of 140 years in prison for charges of molesting his patients and possession of child pornography. Fogle is two years into a 15 year sentence for child pornography charges as well as travelling across state lines to pay for sex with underage girls.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It’s the latter charge that Fogle wants to draw the court’s attention to. The way he sees it, Nassar should have had the same charge applied to his case, as the former doctor did a lot of travelling with his clients. In light of this, Fogle wants his case thrown out and re-tried.

This isn’t the first time Fogle has challenged the court since he’s been in prison. The former sandwich spokesman appealed his case just a few weeks ago, claiming that all of the sexual acts he performed with minors occurred in one state, and therefore the judge who sentenced him had no jurisdiction. The argument was shut down quickly.

In November, he made another attempt. He cited the case of a fellow inmate, Frank Edwin Pate, who is serving a 17-year sentence for wire and mail fraud. Pate had filed documents suggesting a “clear and obvious error” in the court’s lack of “Subject Matter Jurisdiction,” which Fogle wanted to apply to his case. The judge threw that out as well.

Fogle pleaded guilty in November 2015 to trading in child pornography and traveling across state lines to pay for sex with underage girls. He was sentenced to serve 15 years and eight months at a federal prison in Littleton, Colorado. He has served a little more than two years and, according to an online database of federal inmates, his projected release date is July 11, 2029.

Dr. Larry Nassar’s case was highly publicized, when dozens of victims and their families came forward to testify against him. He’ll likely be in prison for the rest of his life.