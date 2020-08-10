Ivanka Trump Thanks Secret Service Just Moments After Shooting Near White House

✖

A scary incident occurred at the White House on Monday evening. While President Donald Trump was holding a press conference at the White House, a shooting occurred right outside of the building. The White House promptly went into lockdown with Trump being escorted out of the briefing room by Secret Service. Following this incident, Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump took to Twitter in order to issue her gratitude for the Secret Service for dealing with this situation.

This situation began shortly after the president began the press conference. He abruptly stepped away from the podium after a member of the Secret Service told him that he had to step outside of the room. A man was reportedly shouting in the direction of the White House at the time of the incident. When he came back to the press briefing room, Trump later confirmed what happened and noted that someone had been taken to the hospital and that Secret Service took down the suspect. He also thanked the Secret Service for stepping in and handling the situation. Trump said that he does not know the condition of the suspect, telling reporters, "Seems that the person was shot... so we'll see what happens."

This incident reportedly took place near Lafayette Park at the corner of 17th and Pennsylvania Ave. A law enforcement officer confirmed to NBC News that one person was shot and was subsequently taken to the hospital. During the press conference that was taking place amidst this situation, Trump reportedly addressed everything from the stock market to his acceptance speech as the Republican nominee for the presidency. The president revealed that he has plans to hold his acceptance speech either on the grounds of the White House or at the site of the Battle of Gettysburg in Pennsylvania. He tweeted that his final decision will be coming soon.

His comments regarding his acceptance come weeks after he announced that the Republican National Convention has been canceled shortly after the location of the event was changed from Charlotte, North Carolina to Jacksonville, Florida. The decision was made as Florida has seen a major spike in the number of coronavirus cases. "I looked at my team and I said the timing for this event is not right. It's just not right with what's been happening," Trump said about the event, per NPR. "They said 'Sir, we can make this work very easily' ... I said there's nothing more important in our country than keeping our people safe, whether it's from the China virus or the radical left mob." The president said that delegates will still gather in North Carolina in order to officially nominate him for re-election.