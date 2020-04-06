Ivanka Trump’s New Photo Promoting Small Businesses Sparks All Kinds of Reactions

Social media is reacting after Ivanka Trump promoted small businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic in a post over the weekend. In a Saturday Instagram post, Trump boasted small businesses as “the backbone of our economy” as she shared a photo of herself sitting beside Jovita Carranza, Administrator of the Small Business Administration, though the post was met with mixed reactions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Apr 3, 2020 at 1:23pm PDT

“Our Nation’s small businesses are the backbone of our economy and we are working hard to get them quick relief through the [Paycheck Protection Program],” she captioned the post. “Thank you to SBA Administrator Carranza, Secretary Mnuchin, the White House and our incredible teams for their unwavering efforts in getting over $2 Billion out the door today!”

As millions of people file for unemployment, reaching record levels in recent weeks, the government passed a $2 trillion stimulus bill, with the Paycheck Protection Program being a major piece of that. The program, as Politico explains, “was designed to offer government-backed loans to small businesses with the promise of having the loan be forgiven if a borrower keeps employees on its payroll,” though it has encountered several obstacles already.

Keep scrolling to see how people are reacting to Trump’s post.

​

“It’s a total failure!!!!!” wrote one person. “It’s NOT working. Banks aren’t participating. Total disaster.”

“Small business are the bed rock of this country,” another applauded Trump. “So glad this administration is working hard to help them.”

“You both are doing amazing work! Thank you,” added one person.

​

“Except the banks have no idea what to do,” commented somebody else. “I turned in our application this morning and our sBA bank said it would be weeks before we heard anything. They didn’t even have the updated application. Our employees need their paychecks!”

“Would be so much better if lenders actually had a way to submit applications today,” added another.

“Thank you so much for all your efforts to help mitigate the effects of this pandemic!” wrote one person. “You are always a breath of fresh air. Please keep up the good work!!”

​

“Thank you for all of your hard work!!!” added another.

“Too bad your father was in denial for the whole month of January and February during this crisis. He kept on shaking hands and telling everyone the virus would be gone, dont worry,” somebody else criticized the president’s response to the pandemic. “Well, look at us now. More cases than any other country.”

“Great job,” praised another.

​

“Lies… no one can apply… every bank is still waiting for guidelines,” pointed out one person.

“That doesn’t look like 6ft apart,” added somebody else, referencing the recommended practice of social distancing.

“Thanks for all you do for our nation and Americans,” one person shared their gratitude.

​

“Most banks are not ready, have reissued modified versions of the application several times since yesterday,” wrote somebody else. “And some are writing in unreasonable requirements.”

“My daughter is a small business owner and appreciate the efforts being taken for not only her but for every small business owner throughout our great country,” applauded another person.

“My bank said the SBA application was modified THREE times today,” commented one. “This will take MONTHS and we will probably never see the $$$.”

​

“You know NOTHING about work, jobs, struggle, or unemployment,” wrote another. “You are a disgusting hypocrite and completely unqualified to be an ‘advisor’. It’s an embarrassment!”

“Thank you ivanka and team , stay safe,” added somebody else.

“My husband’s office had to let go of everyone but THREE people. The ignorance and lack of empathy is noticed,” criticized another person.

​

“Thank you for everything you are doing!!!!” wrote another.

“What do you know about starting a small business?” asked somebody else.

“Too bad we ignored this and denied it for months,” commented one person. “How many small businesses will be sacrificed to incompetence and lies. Sad time for this country. Vote people, vote!”