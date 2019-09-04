Ivanka Trump’s New Bob Haircut Inspires Major Reactions From Social Media

Ivanka Trump debuted a new haircut this weekend, and social media is losing it. The White House adviser chopped her usual long blonde locks to a simple bob, ending just above her shoulders. The new look startled some viewers, who began digging for implications in the change.

Ivanka Trump is one of the most mysterious members of the First Family and the Trump administration as a whole. The president’s eldest daughter is often mocked for her social initiatives, and late night hosts often crack jokes about what her role in the White House is.

The 37-year-old toured parts of South America over the weekend, according to a report by The Daily Beast, where her bob was first seen. It is unclear when and where she got the haircut, but pundits and experts are already buzzing about what it might mean. Some assume the shorter haircut is meant to be a feminist statement, while others take it for an attempt at re-branding her as a diplomat.

Whatever the case, Ivanka Trump‘s haircut has become one of those stories that social media holds onto without fully understanding why. On Twitter, many users are weighing in on the new look while simultaneously questioning why it is trending at all. The answer to that question lies with them.

Here is a look at what people are saying about Trump’s haircut.

Distraction

Look at me walk.

Look at me talk.

Look at my new hair cut.

Look at my new dress.

Aren’t I glamorous?

It’s all about Me Me Me!

I love Me!

Meanwhile back home………. pic.twitter.com/c7RzUFODPK — JohnnyInOakland (@JohnnyInOakland) September 4, 2019

Many users dismissed the coverage of Ivanka Trump’s haircut as a distraction from other news stories. Some even implied that the First Daughter was doing this on purpose — changing her appearance to attract attention away from her father’s questionable response to Hurricane Dorian, or other big headlines.

Optics

Yes, please by all means .@IvankaTrump dont work on yourself and try to be a better more capable person.



Just get a hair cut to give yourself the appearance of being responsible and competent.



I have had it with these spoiled delusional children. Enough already. https://t.co/d9btE2tcKh — John Ramos (@Truthonestruth) September 4, 2019

To the extent that Ivanka Trump’s haircut was an attempt to manipulate her public image, many users thought it failed. They listed their grievances against her online freely, assuring her that no haircuts would make them forget about her true background.

Feminist Empowerment

how can a woman who is so obsssed about physical appearance eg dyes her hair blond, speak to empowering woman? — b (@Fog5) September 4, 2019

More than a few people thought that Ivanka Trump’s haircut sent mixed messages in terms of feminism and female empowerment. They suggested that if the first daughter wanted to represent strong women in politics, she should spend less time and energy on her looks, not more.

Matching

@IvankaTrump Dudette, y dont u ever match ur eyebrows to ur hair? Relatively speaking, i dont think the service wld b a great expense… — SD Horticulturalists (@SDHorticultural) September 4, 2019

Of course, plenty of people critiqued Ivanka Trump’s new look on a superficial level as well. Many thought that her latest shade of blond was too far off from the color of her eyebrows.

Copycat

I was going to cut my hair but then I saw Ivanka Trump did and now I am not going to anymore. — Darcy (@pretendrunner) September 4, 2019

Some users rejoiced at Ivanka Trump’s new hairstyle, saying that they would follow suit on this fashion trend. Others declared that they would let their hair grow out so as not to be mistaken for the first daughter.

‘Just Fake’

fake blond hair 🤮🤮🤮 the worst. Well fake opinions, fake care, fake belief system, fake morals @IvankaTrump just fake- right down to the plastic surgery! — jefa shauna (@jefashauna) September 4, 2019

Many people tweeted that Ivanka Trump’s hair contributed to an overall aesthetic of contrivance. They complained that the first daughter was inauthentic, and that the haircut made that worse, not better.

‘Free PR’

To whoever wrote this…



F*** off, then f*** off some more, and then – when you think you’ve f***ed off enough – f*** off even further. https://t.co/7HvvsxO6eF — Max Preston (@MaxSkyNews) September 4, 2019

Of course, many people out there skipped over Ivanka Trump to condemn the outlets who were covering her hairstyle. Many tweeted at The Daily Beast, condemning an article in which hair experts critiqued the first daughter’s new look.

“Stop giving her and her monstrous family free PR,” one person wrote.

“To whoever wrote this… F— off,” wrote another.

‘Succession’

In January — just as season 2 of the #HBO series “#Succession” was beginning to be filmed — actress Sarah Snook told E! News about a brief sent regarding the development of her character, Siobhan “Shiv” Roy: “Think: #IvankaTrump.” https://t.co/M0sGnjaV8t — Francisco Taveira (@jftaveira1993) September 4, 2019

Finally, many people noted an apparent connection between Ivanka Trump and a character in HBO’s hit drama Succession. Actress Sarah Snook told E! News that her character Shiv Roy was modeled after Ivanka Trump. In Season 2 of the series, Shiv returned with a newly shortened haircut, and about a week later, Ivanka debuted the same look. Many people speculate that this was done on purpose, on one end or the other.