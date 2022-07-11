Netflix Star Busi Lurayi Found Dead

South African actress Busi Lurayi, who starred in the Netflix comedy How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding, has died. Her talent agency, Eye Media Artists, shared the sad news on Monday. Lurayi was found dead at her home on Sunday.

"We are deeply saddened to notify you of the passing of our beloved Busisiwe Lurayi. Busisiwe passed away suddenly and was pronounced dead at her residence on Sunday [July 10, 2022] by medical personnel," the agency's statement read. "The reason for her death is still unknown as we await the results of the autopsy report."

An incredible light has gone out in the South African entertainment industry. We are deeply saddened by the passing of award-winning stage & screen actor Busi Lurayi. We will hold onto the laughs, the beauty & the moments of joy she brought us. #RIPBusiLurayi #HowToRuinChristmas pic.twitter.com/eUdcpqtTfG — NetflixSA (@NetflixSA) July 11, 2022

Eye Media Artists went on to ask fans to respect the family's privacy. "We humbly request that you allow us as the family to come to terms with this tragic news," the statement continued. "We thank you for the support that has been given so far and will provide further information as soon as it has been made available."

"An incredible light has gone out in the South African entertainment industry," Netflix South Africa said in a statement. "We are deeply saddened by the passing of award-winning stage & screen actor Busi Lurayi. We will hold onto the laughs, the beauty & the moments of joy she brought us."

How to Ruin Christmas is a South African comedy series available on Netflix around the world. The first season was released in December 2020 and subtitled The Wedding. Lurayi starred as Tumi Sello, a reluctant bridesmaid whose sister is about to get married, according to TVLine. Tumi's family is not happy with her, so she tries to find the missing best man to get on their good side again.

Lurayi returned to the part in Season 2, titled How to Ruin Christmas: The Funeral, released in December 2021. In The Funeral, Tumi's family tries to have a quiet Christmas, but they ruin her plans. There is also a death that devastates the central families, leaving Tumi to help plan a Christmas funeral.

Netflix already renewed How to Ruin Christmas for the third season, subtitled The Baby Shower. "Here we go again... [How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower] is currently in production," Netflix South Africa announced on June 15. The show's status is unclear since Lurayi's death.

Lurayi also starred in many other South African TV shows, including the sitcom City Ses'la and its spinoff Ses'Top La. She won the Golden Horn Award for Best Supporting Actress in a TV Comedy in 2006 and 2011 for her role in the shows. She also starred in the drama Wild at Heart. In 2006, she visited Hollywood to star in the ER episode "There Are No Angels Here."

Lurayi's fans turned to her Instagram page to share their condolences. She published her final post on June 26. "I'm in utter shock," one fan wrote. "Rest easy Queen," another commented. "Thank you so much for sharing your talent with us, you'll never be forgotten," one fan tweeted. "Now take a bow Busi Lurayi, may your soul rest in love."