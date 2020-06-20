IRS Is Still Getting Called out Over Stimulus Check Issues

It has been months since the IRS starting sending out economic impact payments to help curb the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Still, many around the U.S. have not received their payments. Many of those people have social media, and are, of course, making their frustrations known.

The IRS's Twitter account, @IRSnews, has become a particular magnet for hatred and anger. Twitter users that are experiencing delays or technical errors related to their payments are fuming and are regularly bashing the government entity. Furthermore, some people excluded from eligibility are also calling out the IRS, even though the IRS did not determine the criteria for payment. (Congress did.) Scroll through to see some of the heated reactions from frustrated Twitter users.