Instagram Disables and Deactivates Hundreds of Accounts and Social Media Sounds Off

As if 2020 hasn't been filled with enough stress for everyone, many Instagram users were in for quite the surprise Thursday afternoon. The social media network wrongfully disabled and deactivated hundreds of its accounts, while others complained of "missing messages." Not much is known about why so many users had their pages taken down. Still, plenty of chatter has commenced across other social platforms, including Reddit, where users began citing the issue almost two months ago while alleging through "reliable sources" several ways to retrieve your account through Facebook.

Over on Twitter, many frustrated Instagram users have voiced their opinions on the matter. This, of course, isn't the only time Instagram has upset its network as the company has dealt with app crashes and downtime at various points across the year. Many concerned users sent tweets to @Instagram to search for answers as to why their accounts aren't able to be found and messages that they have been deleted. PopCulture reached out to Instagram and Facebook for a comment on Thursday, who assert they are currently looking into the issue.

On Thursday, Facebook began cautioning Messenger and Instagram users in Europe that some features would be "temporarily unavailable." According to The Verge, "a small message has appeared in both the Facebook Messenger and Instagram apps for European users this week, noting that some features aren’t available to "respect new rules for messaging services in Europe.'"

With the popular social media app throwing a wrench into many people’s days, here are some of the tweets that were sent Instagram's way from some of its frustrated users, many of whom claim to have no access to their accounts or were notified of their account being deactivated.