Instagram Disables and Deactivates Hundreds of Accounts and Social Media Sounds Off
As if 2020 hasn't been filled with enough stress for everyone, many Instagram users were in for quite the surprise Thursday afternoon. The social media network wrongfully disabled and deactivated hundreds of its accounts, while others complained of "missing messages." Not much is known about why so many users had their pages taken down. Still, plenty of chatter has commenced across other social platforms, including Reddit, where users began citing the issue almost two months ago while alleging through "reliable sources" several ways to retrieve your account through Facebook.
Over on Twitter, many frustrated Instagram users have voiced their opinions on the matter. This, of course, isn't the only time Instagram has upset its network as the company has dealt with app crashes and downtime at various points across the year. Many concerned users sent tweets to @Instagram to search for answers as to why their accounts aren't able to be found and messages that they have been deleted. PopCulture reached out to Instagram and Facebook for a comment on Thursday, who assert they are currently looking into the issue.
On Thursday, Facebook began cautioning Messenger and Instagram users in Europe that some features would be "temporarily unavailable." According to The Verge, "a small message has appeared in both the Facebook Messenger and Instagram apps for European users this week, noting that some features aren’t available to "respect new rules for messaging services in Europe.'"
With the popular social media app throwing a wrench into many people’s days, here are some of the tweets that were sent Instagram's way from some of its frustrated users, many of whom claim to have no access to their accounts or were notified of their account being deactivated.
@instagram please help my Instagram account has been deleted 😢😢😢😢— Collete Fraser (@colletefraser) December 17, 2020
i’m gonna murder instagram cos they disabled my sarah paulson fan account AND THW LIKE WTF IS THSI i haven’t posted in over a year but 😐👎🏻 pic.twitter.com/wFXK0cuA1V— ness (@vanessabenonis) December 17, 2020
Dear Instagram
I got my account disabled and I am unable to reach support or filling the appealing forms.
Please note that I'm unable to reach to my ADs manager cause my fb got disabled also as its linked to the Instagram account.
Kindly for your support🛠— Fawaz (@FawazNARI) December 17, 2020
Hey @instagram, my account is suspended because I'm pretending to be someone? Well, that's why I'm trying to get my account verifying. Can someone help me? pic.twitter.com/YsqPI3Zrym— Ricardo Lima (@riccandthevegan) December 17, 2020
I would like my account looked at. It's disabled and I didn't break the terms of service. As a small business owner I am really being hurt.— Kyle (@CreatePerhaps) December 17, 2020
My account has been temporarily locked due to my account being compromised and it telling me to conform my with the code it send I tried 6 times and I still haven’t gotten the code!!!— Lilybug14 (@velasleticia28) December 17, 2020
So I think my Instagram got disabled? What the hell?— Brendon Aleks-mas (@BrendonAlekseii) December 17, 2020
@instagram @InstagramComms @Facebook my Instagram account has been wrongly disabled! Need help ASAP!— Chris Hynes (@chrishynes3_) December 17, 2020
And...now my @instagram account is disabled and I have no idea why. 🥴— LA (@balancedles) December 17, 2020
@instagram I am locked out of my business Instagram account & I am not receiving any of the emails to verify the account to get back in...plz help!— Kelsie Boren (@michael_kelsie) December 17, 2020
@instagram Hi, can you please help me recover my account? It was disabled without any reason 🙏— agus (@AgusTauber_) December 17, 2020
i am missing so many messages on instagram this is a nightmare— will solace lovebot | pluto (@percyofcoIor) December 13, 2020
@instagram would you answer??? Why have you deactivated my account, Instagram sucks— Cartman (@whyfreeopinion) December 17, 2020
Anyone else’s share button missing on Instagram?— Media Mogulette’ (@MoChunks) December 18, 2020
@instagram I can't login in to my account, I am trying to login my account but it doesn't work properly please help me get my account back I've been posting on my own account and I don't want to lose it. pic.twitter.com/OXkrdOQZwG— Brandon Victor Douglas Evans (@Brandon62423939) December 18, 2020
@instagram I don't know what is happening.... Everytime I login to my account @cocktailanddream my Instagram got closed. My other accounts are working properly. Please check and help me to get out of this....@instagram @Facebook @InstagramComms— Sushank Bhardwaj (@SushankBhardwaj) December 18, 2020