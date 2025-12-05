Iconic Kermit the Frog Statue Finds a New Home

An iconic Kermit the Frog statue has a new home in Atlanta. The Center for Puppetry Arts announced its new home in an Instagram post.

The move comes as the statue was sold in November 2024 as part of Jim Henson’s studio. At the time, the San Francisco Gate reported the estate was a famous spot for over a century, but it wasn’t open to the public for most of that time.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Instagram post from The Center for Puppetry Arts notes the statue’s history and significance. “Created to commemorate The Jim Henson Company’s move into the Chaplin studio in 2000, the Kermit statue represented a whimsical link between two visionary artists. Its new home at the Center for Puppetry Arts in Atlanta will ensure that the sculpture continues to delight and inspire generations of dreamers, while also reinforcing the organization’s role in carrying forward and celebrating The Jim Henson Company’s legacy,” it notes.

Unlike previously, this statue will be open for the public to view. “The logistics and timing of the statue’s move are still being determined. Fans of film, puppetry and Henson history can look forward to more information in the coming months about when they can visit the statue in its new home in Atlanta,” the post concludes.

The Jim Henson Studios was lauded as a cultural landmark. It was built by Charlie Chaplin in the late 1910s as his first film studio. It was there that he built sets and shot many of his most recognizable movies, including The Muppet Movie, The Dark Crystal, Labyrinth, The Witches, The Star, The Muppets, and Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio. It was also home to the Henson Recording Studios, formerly owned by A&M Records, which housed artists such as Joni Mitchell, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles where they recorded albums.