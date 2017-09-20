Watch as Hurricane Maria Hits Puerto Rico With 145 mph Winds

Hurricane Maria is currently making its way through Puerto Rico, causing major damage on the island as the storm’s 155 mph winds ripped trees out of the ground and roofs off of houses and causing widespread power outages, CNN reports.

By 10 a.m., Maria’s winds had lessened to 145 mph, although the storm is still a Category 4 hurricane. Thousands of refugees are currently in shelters and the storm is the worst the island has seen in nearly 80 years.

Several social media users shared videos of the storm ripping through the island with terrifying intensity.

Roofs are peeling off. You can hear the wind. This is in the metropolitan area of Rio Piedras, San Juan, Puerto Rico. #Maria #HurricaneMaria pic.twitter.com/QNu5fS7DnD — Rosaline Cabrera (@rosalinetweets) September 20, 2017

WATCH: Floodwaters rush through streets of Guyama, Puerto Rico as Hurricane Maria strikes the island (via Cruz Rodriguez Keila) pic.twitter.com/apJvSRibDV — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 20, 2017

“This is total devastation,” said Carlos Mercader, a spokesman for Puerto Rico’s governor. “Puerto Rico, in terms of the infrastructure, will not be the same. … This is something of historic proportions.”

Maria previously devastated the Caribbean island nation of Dominica, killing seven people.

