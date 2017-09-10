Video of Man Attempting to Measure Hurricane Irma Wind Speeds Shows the Power of the Storm

A Hurricane Irma video is going viral because it shows a man going to great lengths to measure the storm’s wind speed.

The video above shows meteorologist Juston Drake hopping out of his vehicle to measure the wind speed using a device. He can barely stand as the rain and wind slams into him, and he’s knocked down momentarily at one point. His protective mask was also forced off in the process.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Nevertheless, he persevered and got his measurement.

“I had to go out and test the winds in the eyewall of Irma,” Drake said of the clip.

There was also another video of Drake’s measuring feat. He is shown on a highway with less rainfall but just as intense winds.

Watch the second clip below and see some reaction to Drake’s viral clips.