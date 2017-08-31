1 Confirmed Dead, 14 Others Injured as Hurricane Harvey Hits Texas

As Hurricane Harvey makes landfall on the Texas coast, authorities confirm that one person has died as a result of the Category 4 hurricane, leaving 14 others injured.

FOX News reports that Rockport mayor, Charles Wax confirmed the fatality that died in a house fire as the hurricane came ashore Friday night. The victim was found after the storm passed inland.

Aransas County Judge C.H. “Burt” Mills Jr. went on to tell the Austin American-Statesman that his coastal town has experience “100 percent loss,” with 12 to 14 other people injured. He called the destruction left behind thus far, “pretty sickening.”

“Lots of emotions are involved when you see your community destroyed like this, but we’ll bounce back,” he said.

While search and rescue efforts are underway, the efforts are hindered by large debris, with continued winds and rain. Additionally, the area has experienced prolonged mobile and phone signal outages.

Residents of several coastal cities and counties have been strongly advised to evacuate inland. However at least 5,000 residents are staying in the area.

Hurricane Harvey made landfall late Friday night, entering the coastline as a Category 4 hurricane with winds up to 130 mph. The National Weather Service’s National Hurricane Center said rainfall is expected to be around 15 to 30 inches, and reach up to 40 inches in some areas.

On Saturday morning, the hurricane had been downgraded to Category 1, but rain and high winds continued to punch the coast as storms stalled the area.

Major damage to schools, public buildings and several homes has been in and around Rockport, Texas, a community of about 10,000 people northeast of Corpus Christi.

Photo credit: Twitter / @CNN