The Weather Channel Gives Startling Video Visual of How Deadly Hurricane Florence Storm Surge Could Be

The Weather Channel has released a startling video visual showing just how deadly Hurricane Florence’s storm surge could be.

The CGI-generated graphic reveals just what residents in the North and South Carolina states could be dealing with if the storm surges cause flood waters to rise up to around nine feet high.

They warn that things like “chemicals and exposed power lines” become a grave concern at this point for anyone caught in the rising waters.

Storm surge will be a huge factor for Hurricane #Florence Check out what it might look like with @TWCErikaNavarro: pic.twitter.com/TPqTZTmiAM — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) September 13, 2018

The outlet also noted that as of around 11 a.m. ET the winds from Hurricane Florence wear reaching speeds of around 80 miles per hour and that heavy rain was ongoing.

11:00 AM Update: #Hurricane #Florence remains a powerful hurricane with 80 mph wind as it lashes the Carolinas with heavy rain, storm surge and damaging wind. This will be a prolonged event. We will be LIVE throughout the weekend with the latest updates. pic.twitter.com/TJiECUKQ62 — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) September 14, 2018

Weather Channel meteorologist Stephanie Abrams has been reporting on the storm from Wilmington, North Carolina, and she revealed that the city narrowly missed the eye of the storm, but still saw wind speeds reach 105 miles per hour.

We missed the eye because it was changing shape as it was making landfall, so we stayed in the eyewall the entire time! Here’s what it was like in Wilmington, NC! Highest gust was 105mph!!! pic.twitter.com/t8BFQcBmX2 — Stephanie Abrams (@StephanieAbrams) September 14, 2018

As the storm rages on, CNN reports that the number of Carolinians without power has exceeded 600,000.

Those numbers break down to nearly 560,000 people in North Carolina without power, and just under 65,000 people in South Carolina without power.

The Federal Government mobilized assets well in advance of Hurricane Florence to support states and localities with search-and-rescue, relief, power restoration, and more. Stay informed on the Administration’s response://t.co/gZteJ1YhN9 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 14, 2018

The news outlet has also reported that Hurricane Florence is so strong that it’s been speculated that North Carolina alone could be hit with a total of 10 trillion gallons of rain by the time all is said and done.

#HurricaneFlorence wind blows out our hotel sign. I was standing under it doing a live hit just 3 minutes before this happened. Timing is everything. @fox5dc @foxandfriends @DaveFox5DC #FlorenceHurricane2018 #fox5florence pic.twitter.com/ppWPgynuyV — Gary McGrady (@garyfox5dc) September 14, 2018

At this time, Hurricane Florence has been downgraded to a category one storm, but its potential for destruction remains high.