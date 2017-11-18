Teacher Arrested After Text Messages Reveal Sexual Relationship With Student

A 22-year-old science teacher was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly carrying on a sexual relationship with one of her male students.

Yukon High School teacher, Hunter Day, was reportedly found by police awaiting the teen in a candle-lit room in her house in Canadian County, Oklahoma.

Day faces charges of second-degree rape, facilitating sexual contact with a minor and possession of child pornography. She admitted to police that she had exchanged explicit texts and photos with the student, which was verified by the content on his confiscated phone.

The teen arranged the meeting with Day on Wednesday, but it was the police who arrived at her house at the appointed time. When they texted from the teen’s phone “I’m here,” Day responded with “Doors unlocked as usual.” That’s when they entered to find Day sitting on the floor in her living room in a t-shirt and exercise shorts, with the lights of and lit candles all around the room.

Day is married to another faculty member at Yukon High School. She was released from Canadian County Jail on $85,000 bond. The school has not made it clear whether or not she’s fired yet, though as of now she’s still listed on their website. However, they did post a news release condemning Day’s behavior.

“This behavior was representative of a very poor decision by a person entrusted with teaching our students,” it read. “The safety and well-being of our students is our number one priority.”

Day has confessed to exchanging explicit texts and photos, though there’s no word yet on how she’ll plead to the other charges.