Consumer Alert: Several Hummus Products Sold at Walmart and Target Have Been Recalled

Hummus lovers, check your refrigerators!

According to Delish, company House of Thaller is voluntarily recalling three brands of hummus products due to potential chemical contamination.

The brands recalled are topped with pine nuts and sold at popular chains like Walmart and Target. The recall is due to an ingredient that may be contaminated with an organism that can cause a Listeria infection. No illnesses have been reported thus far, however.

Affected hummus products include the following: Fresh Food Market’s Artisan Hummus – Pine Nuts, Lantana White Bean Hummus with Pine Nut & Herb Topping and Marketside Classic Hummus with Pine Nuts.

The items are packaged in 10-ounce clear, round plastic cups with a clear or colored plastic lid and were distributed across stores in the United States between April 18, 2017 and June 13, 2017 and in Canada on April 20, 2017.

More information, including UPC numbers and expiration dates can be found here, on the FDA’s website.

